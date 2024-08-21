Here's how wedding guests can get £150 off their next wedding outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Airbnb has joined forces with fashion rental app By Rotation on a mission to lower wedding guest stress, offering complimentary outfit rentals for those who’ve booked an Airbnb in a top wedding destination around the world, from Italy to the Caribbean.

Weddings are not just a special day for nearlyweds, they provide a wonderful opportunity for guests to explore new destinations on their travel bucket lists.

However, according to new research by Airbnb, a calendar full of weddings is causing increasing stress and financial worries for guests. In fact, 53% of guests in the UK struggle with the cost of attending a wedding.

A staggering 83% of Brits will attend at least one wedding this year, with 31% attending four or more. Going abroad for a wedding not only allows guests to celebrate with their loved ones, but over half (59%) of guests see the rising trend of couples choosing to tie the knot overseas as an opportunity for an extended holiday.

Want to look stylish for a wedding but have a budget? Airbnb has a new offer for wedding guests

To make the experience more enjoyable and affordable, Airbnbhas partnered with fashion rental app By Rotation to ease the planning involved and lower the cost of attending. The collaboration sees complimentary outfit rentals offered to Airbnb guests who stay in top wedding destinations, including Spain, Italy, and France.

Guests can now browse the Airbnb Edit, which showcases chic wedding guest outfits, and explore By Rotation's Wishlist of top Airbnb stays for wedding guests.

Airbnb’s research showed some of the most popular wedding locations for UK travellers include Spain, Italy, France, North America, Scotland, Greece (including Islands), and the Caribbean.

Whether it's a romantic vineyard wedding in Tuscany, a picturesque beach ceremony in the Caribbean, or a fairytale castle celebration in Scotland, look for one of Airbnb’s unique and affordable Guest Favourite stays to make every wedding trip unforgettable.

The research reveals the average wedding guest spends £661 per wedding - as often left to the last-minute expenses like wedding gifts (17%) and outfits (10%) contribute to the financial strain - Airbnb and By Rotation are here to alleviate the stress.

With summer wedding season here, guests have the opportunity of receiving £150 worth of By Rotation credit to rent the outfit of their dreams, just by booking an Airbnb in one of the top wedding locations worldwide. We’re even throwing in £100 worth of Airbnb credit too, to put towards future bookings!

HOW IT WORKS**:

Book any Airbnb in one of the top 10 most common wedding guest locations (listed in the Airbnb landing page linked below) around the world for a wedding you’re attending in the future. We recommend a Guest Favourite! Visit www.airbnb.com/weddingwardrobes to apply for your free By Rotation rental & Airbnb coupon - all details on how to do so are available here. Find the perfect outfit by browsing Airbnb’s Edit on the By Rotation app and website - containing a range of trending designers and outfits.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for the UK & Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Watching loved ones tie the knot should be a cause for celebration, not worry. With our research showing that guest stress is snowballing, we want to try and ease that pressure. Partnering with By Rotation couldn’t have ‘married’ up more perfectly, as their fashion expertise enables wedding guests to hire their dream outfit in a more sustainable and cost friendly way. This, combined with Airbnb’s range of unforgettable stays all over the globe, where you can have the place totally to yourself, helps make the wedding guest experience all the more easy, and affordable too.”

Eshita Kabra-Davies, Founder and CEO at By Rotation, said: “Airbnb has revolutionised the way we travel, promoting a community-driven approach. The brand is a huge source of inspiration behind the online fashion marketplace we have created at By Rotation. Weddings are such joyous occasions, and attending them should be as stress-free as possible. We believe both our brands can help with that - combining the best of travel, accessible fashion, for your wedding calendar.”

When attending a wedding, more than half (53%) of guests prefer to stay with a group to split accommodation costs, demonstrating a proactive effort to make attending more affordable. Earlier this year, Airbnb rolled out a number of new features that make coordinating a group trip on Airbnb even easier, from shared wishlists to illustrated trip invitations - so you can invite your fellow guests to join you with digital postcards of your destination, illustrated by artists.