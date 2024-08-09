The actress, 36, arrived in London on Thursday for the UK premiere of her new movie ‘IT Ends With Us’ at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. Blake Lively looked sensational in a floor-length dress with floral design by Tamara Ralph worth over £30,000.

The dress is from the designer's latest Autumn-Winter 2024/2025 couture collection that was showcased at the Paris Haute Couture Paris fashion week in June. Blake also wore a red feather shawl draped over her shoulders.

The new movie is based on the 2016 romance novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. The movie adaptation also stars Isabela Ferrer who wore a black halterneck dress with rosette detail. Both actresses looked stunning as they walked the red carpet but a few celebrities didn’t quite hit the stylish mark.

The Love Island stars were out in full force as many past contestants arrived wearing outfits that left little to the imagination. Arabella Chi wore a white maxi skirt and sheer top with a strip of white material and flashed her under-boob.

Gabby Allen opted for a thigh-high dip-dyed dress with extreme plunge neckline and Olivia Hawkins arrived in a silver backless dress. Seems like none of them got the floral memo. Don’t even get me started on Faye Winter and Matilda Draper cut out dress.

The ‘celebrities’ at the UK premiere looked trashy and definitely not classy and I think they all need to take some inspiration from the glamorous and sophisticated Blake Lively style book.

Compared to the A-list stars in the movie, the New York premiere saw so many more Hollywood stars looking ultra stylish including actresses Jenny Slate and Melora Hardin and not just a bunch of reality TV stars and influencers!

