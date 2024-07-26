Luxury jewellery brand Abbott Lyon, which has collaborations with TV stars such as Stacey Soloman, Olivia Attwood and Molly Smith, has a limited time 2-4-1 sale. Photos by Abbott Lyon. | Abbott Lyon

For a limited time only, you can get 2-4-1 on jewellery items from top brand Abbott Lyon, which has collaborations with TV stars such as Stacey Solomon, Olivia Attwood and Molly Smith.

Yes, you read that right, for a limited time only you can get buy one get one free on a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings which are part of collections by some of your favourite TV personalities.

Each collection is full of beautiful pieces inspired, designed and chosen by each of the famous ladies. For just a few hours, you can treat yourself to items from each of them with ease because you can either get 2-4-1 or 20% off sitewide.

Here’s our top picks from across the collections, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

The Stacey Solomon Charm Bracelet by Abbott Lyon. Photo by Abbott Lyon. | Abbott Lyon

The Stacey Solomon Charm Bracelet is the perfect modern upate of the classic charm bracelet, ideal for people who like sentimental and meaningful jewellery. There are 30 charms to choose from - and Stacey has said she is designing more - so you can add to it over time or change the look of the bracelet each day. But there’s no dangling charms, which could get in the way, instead they sit comfortably on the wrist. It also has an adjustable slider fastening, so you can be sure it will fit you.

Molly Smith's Arabic Name Necklace for Abbott Lyon. Photo by Abbott Lyon. | Abbott Lyon

The Molly Smith Arabic Name Necklace is one of the most highly-sought after pieces from Smith’s individual collection. For those who prefer something a little sparklier, there’s a crystal-embellished version available for just £10 more.

It’s also possible to choose a chain length, and a name that can be translated - so the necklace will be completely unique to you. Smith’s own necklace bears the name of her beloved pet, Nelly the dog.

The necklace was first noticed by fans when Smith wore one of her own in the ‘Love Island’ villa, with fans labelling it was the “perfect piece”. Speaking about the necklace herself, Smith said: "I wore this plain necklace every day when I was in the villa and now that there's a crystal version, I'm even more obsessed. I love how you can personalise them."

Olivia Attwood Custom Stamped Name Fidget Ring at Abbott Lyon. Photo by Abbott Lyon. | Abbott Lyon

The Olivia Attwood Custom Stamped Name Fidget Ring can be personalised using letters, birthstones and icons so it’s completely handmade to order, and can also be made so it’s special and unique for you.

Be sure to make your purchases before midnight tonight though (Friday July 26), as that’s when the sale ends. Head over to the Abbott Lyon website now to take a look at the full collections.