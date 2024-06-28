The influencer celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday (June 28) sharing a montage video of her life over the years on Instagram. The video clip included photos of her, her late father Rob Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, best friends, and a few selfies. The caption read: “Deeply Grateful For Every Moment I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

Older sister Kim Kardashian also shared a post on social media wishing her sister a happy birthday with a gushing post that read: “Welcome to the f****** 40 club baby!!!!! She added “Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of.”

The mother of two has certainly changed her look over the years, from her hair colour switching between brunette and blonde to mermaid locks or a short blunt bob. Her style has evolved from typical noughties outfits to stunning style icon.

When the very first episode of the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ back in 2007, Khloe often wore the classic noughties outfit of ‘jeans and a nice top’ or skin tight mini dresses. Let's be honest season one was all about Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family were just the extras. Khloe has been open about her weight which has influenced her style.

In recent years, with the launch of her brand Good American with Emma Grede, Khloe can look amazing in a pair of jeans and white t-shirt or ultra glam in gold at the Met Gala. She really can do no wrong. As she enters a news decade, it seems like she has found her style and knows what she likes and what suits her body.

Khloe has always been my absolute favourite of the Kardashian’s. Not just for her quick wit and sarcastic comments, but her fashion choices and figure are absolute goals for anyone (like me) approaching 40.

