Kylie Jenner wears new French-Girl Bangs haircut but maybe don’t book your hair appointment in just yet

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Acne Studios womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show on Wednesday sporting a new French Girl Bangs hairstyle.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, arrived at the fashion show in a long-sleeved red maxi dress without new beau Timothée Chalamet. Kylie recently sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a ring on that finger but has since been seen without it.

The Kardashians often inspire a lot of our fashion and hair choices but hold off on booking your fringe/bangs cut just yet as it may be a clip in. We spoke to hair expert Alice Dawkins from Milk + Blush for her opinion on Kylie’s new look.

Alice said: “It is difficult to know for certain if Kylie’s fringe is real or a clip-in, but the reality star is known for frequently experimenting with her hair and switching up styles for different looks and events. The volume of hair at the top of the fringe could be there to hide any clips to seamlessly blend the clip-in with the rest of her hair.”

How to style a clip in fringe

Alice gives her top three tips on how to style a clip in fringe and recreate Kylie Jenner’s look. Alice says: “If you’re looking to recreate Kylie’s hair with a fringe clip-in, start with freshly washed and dried hair that is parted down the middle.”

“Apply the clip-in towards the crown of your head, making sure the fringe pieces sit at your preferred length across your forehead, and secure the clips in place.”