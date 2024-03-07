Marks and Spencer have launched clothes from Nobody's Child fashion brand in 48 more stores across the UK. Photo by Marks and Spencer/Nobody's Child.

Marks and Spencer has announced it will welcome responsible fashion brand, Nobody’s Child to 48 more stores across the UK this month.

The launch of the brand, which counts celebrities like Sienna Miller, Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby among its fanbase, brings the total number of M&S shops where the brand is available to 60.

As well as welcoming the brand back to popular locations including Lakeside Thurrock and Trafford Manchester, the pop-up shops will be introduced to 24 new locations across the UK, including Bath, Edinburgh, and Nottingham. The brand will be available in selected M&S stores all year round.

The launch is the next phase of the partnership and follows the success of the Nobody’s Child pop-up shops last year when M&S trialled the shop-in-shop concept in 30 stores for Spring/Summer 2023. Shoppers will be able to choose from capsule collection of over 30 pieces from Nobody’s Child’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, including the popular Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton collection.

Nobody’s Child pop-up shops will open in Marks and Spencer stores from Thursday March 14 in the following locations:

Aberdeen

Aintree

Argyle St Glasgow

Ashton Moss

Bath

Belfast

Brighton

Bromley

Camberley

Cambridge

Canterbury

Chester

Chesterfield Ravenside

Croydon

Culverhouse Cross

Derby Westfield

Douglas

Eclipse Park Maidstone

Edinburgh

Harrogate

Hedge End

Kensington

Lakeside Thurrock

Liffey Valley Dublin

Llanelli Parc Trostre

Longbridge

Meadowhall

Merryhill

Merton

Milton Keynes

Newtownbreda

Norwich

Nottingham

Orbital Swindon

Oxford

Plymouth

Pollok Glasgow

Pudsey

Stane Park Colchester

Tamworth

Teesside

Trafford Centre Manchester

Truro Lemon Quay

Tunbridge Wells

Vangarde Monks Cross

Watford

Westwood Cross

Worcester

Nobody’s Child pop-up shops will open in Marks and Spencer stores all year round in the following locations:

Argyle St Glasgow

Belfast

Bluewater

Bromley

Camberley

Cheshire Oaks

Chester

Culverhouse Cross

Douglas

Edinburgh

Hedge End

Kensington

Lakeside Thurrock

Leeds

Leeds White Rose

Liffey Valley Dublin

Lisburn

Llanelli Parc Trostre

Manchester

Marble Arch

Mary St Dublin

Meadowhall

Metro Centre

Newtownbreda

Norwich

Stratford City London

Tamworth

Trafford Centre Manchester

White City

York