Marks and Spencer launch Nobody's Child brand including Fearne Cotton collection in 48 more stores - full list
Marks and Spencer has announced it will welcome responsible fashion brand, Nobody’s Child to 48 more stores across the UK this month.
The launch of the brand, which counts celebrities like Sienna Miller, Frankie Bridge and Holly Willoughby among its fanbase, brings the total number of M&S shops where the brand is available to 60.
As well as welcoming the brand back to popular locations including Lakeside Thurrock and Trafford Manchester, the pop-up shops will be introduced to 24 new locations across the UK, including Bath, Edinburgh, and Nottingham. The brand will be available in selected M&S stores all year round.
The launch is the next phase of the partnership and follows the success of the Nobody’s Child pop-up shops last year when M&S trialled the shop-in-shop concept in 30 stores for Spring/Summer 2023. Shoppers will be able to choose from capsule collection of over 30 pieces from Nobody’s Child’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, including the popular Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton collection.
Nobody’s Child pop-up shops will open in Marks and Spencer stores from Thursday March 14 in the following locations:
- Aberdeen
- Aintree
- Argyle St Glasgow
- Ashton Moss
- Bath
- Belfast
- Brighton
- Bromley
- Camberley
- Cambridge
- Canterbury
- Chester
- Chesterfield Ravenside
- Croydon
- Culverhouse Cross
- Derby Westfield
- Douglas
- Eclipse Park Maidstone
- Edinburgh
- Harrogate
- Hedge End
- Kensington
- Lakeside Thurrock
- Liffey Valley Dublin
- Llanelli Parc Trostre
- Longbridge
- Meadowhall
- Merryhill
- Merton
- Milton Keynes
- Newtownbreda
- Norwich
- Nottingham
- Orbital Swindon
- Oxford
- Plymouth
- Pollok Glasgow
- Pudsey
- Stane Park Colchester
- Tamworth
- Teesside
- Trafford Centre Manchester
- Truro Lemon Quay
- Tunbridge Wells
- Vangarde Monks Cross
- Watford
- Westwood Cross
- Worcester
Nobody’s Child pop-up shops will open in Marks and Spencer stores all year round in the following locations:
- Argyle St Glasgow
- Belfast
- Bluewater
- Bromley
- Camberley
- Cheshire Oaks
- Chester
- Culverhouse Cross
- Douglas
- Edinburgh
- Hedge End
- Kensington
- Lakeside Thurrock
- Leeds
- Leeds White Rose
- Liffey Valley Dublin
- Lisburn
- Llanelli Parc Trostre
- Manchester
- Marble Arch
- Mary St Dublin
- Meadowhall
- Metro Centre
- Newtownbreda
- Norwich
- Stratford City London
- Tamworth
- Trafford Centre Manchester
- White City
- York
Nobody’s Child is also available to shop on M&S.com for free click and collect to over 700 stores.
