Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she arrived as the Met Gala. It is the fourteenth time JLo has been to the fashion event. The singer wore a silver embellished dress.

Zendaya never fails when it comes to rocking the red carpet thanks to stylist Law Roach. The Challengers actress was seen wearing a blue hummingbird dress by Jon Galliano.

The Red carpet hosts Ashley Graham, Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony opted for black dresses. Disappointing for a ‘Garden in Time’ theme but hopefully we will see some beautiful floral dresses on the red carpet.

It's the first Monday in May which can only mean one thing. The annual Met Gala is about to begin. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour will host the biggest night in the fashion calendar along with co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

The charity event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. This year’s exhibition is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 is ‘The Garden of Time’. This is based on the short story by the same name written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. The story follows two aristocrats, Count Axel and his wife, besieged in an exquisite castle garden by an advancing mob.

Guests will arrive wearing their own interpretation of ‘The Garden of Time’ and this year we expect to see a lot of brightly coloured floral designs. According to reports Anna Wintour reportedly personally approves each and every guest who is on the list.

Only people who are culturally relevant to contemporary society are invited, which includes people from industries such as fashion, film, television, music, theatre, business, sports, social media, and politics.

