The Met Gala is considered fashion’s biggest night of the year, and I am sure both celebrities and their stylists can barely contain their excitement for this year’s event. In connection with the Costume Institute’s new exhibition entitled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opens to the public on May 10, the Met Gala 2025 theme is ‘Tailored for You.’

Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and honourary co-chair LeBron James, the co-chairs for the Met Gala are Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky and musician, record producer and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

According to CNN Style, “The first theme was “The World of Balenciaga” in 1973, tied to a retrospective of the couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga; the event was attended by guests including Halston and Calvin Klein, according to “Fashion’s Big Night Out.”

Over the years, as one would expect, some seriously well dressed celebrities have attended the Met Gala, but unfortunately, there are also stars who have attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. NationalWorld takes a look at the worst dressed stars at the Met Gala over the years.

1 . From left to right: Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto and Katy Perry Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto and Katy Perry are some of the worst dressed stars at the Met Gala over the years | Getty Images Share

2 . Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art Kim Kardashian decided for some bizarre reason that an all-black Blanceiaga look that covered her entire body would be a stylish outfit to wear to the 2021 Met Gala, she was wrong, very wrong! | Getty Images Share

3 . Jared Leto attends at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art Dressed in Gucci, Jared Leto decided to carry his own head to The 2019 Met Gala, it certainly attracted attention, but for all the wrong reasons! | Getty Images Share