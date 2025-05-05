The Met Gala is considered fashion’s biggest night of the year, and I am sure both celebrities and their stylists can barely contain their excitement for this year’s event. In connection with the Costume Institute’s new exhibition entitled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opens to the public on May 10, the Met Gala 2025 theme is ‘Tailored for You.’
Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and honourary co-chair LeBron James, the co-chairs for the Met Gala are Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky and musician, record producer and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.
According to CNN Style, “The first theme was “The World of Balenciaga” in 1973, tied to a retrospective of the couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga; the event was attended by guests including Halston and Calvin Klein, according to “Fashion’s Big Night Out.”
Over the years, as one would expect, some seriously well dressed celebrities have attended the Met Gala, but unfortunately, there are also stars who have attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. NationalWorld takes a look at the worst dressed stars at the Met Gala over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.