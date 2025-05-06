Lisa Met Gala Rosa Parks: Did White Lotus and Blackpink star have civil rights icon on her pants?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
White Lotus star Lisa has caused outrage in some quarters by wearing pants with civil rights’ icon Rosa Parks’ face on them.

The star, who is also a member of K-pop band Blackpink, has previously caused offence by using the n-word - even though some said she may not have appreciated exactly what it meant and its history.

But her turn at the Met Gala last night has left many people surprised and disappointed.

“Maybe I just don't wanna see rosa parks on LISA's ass cheeks and that's my fault,” said one person.

Rosa Parks was responsible for one of the seminal moments in the civil rights struggle when she refused to leave her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, which under the Jim Crow laws was an illegal act. Her defiance sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, which lasted a year - until the Jim Crow laws were declared unconstitutional.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The Met Gala’s theme this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style - and was meant to explore Black style and dandyism through the ages, from the 18th century to the Harlem Renaissance and up to today. Lisa’s underwear is is thought to have prints by Black artist Henry Taylor, a painter who depicts friends and family as well as figures from history in his humanistic, realistic pictures.

Whether a pair of undercrackers is the right place for this, however, is a different matter.

