The celebrities have arrived at the Met Gala 2024. The fashion event dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’ has begun. The night kicked off with the arrival of Vogue editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour along with co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

We take a look at some of the biggest celebrities walking the ‘green carpet’ tonight. Kris Jenner is the first of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to arrive. The momager arrived just behind actress Jessica Biel and Gigi Hadid.

Although this year’s theme is ‘Garden of Time’ we haven’t seen many floral designs so far with many A-Listers focusing on the ‘Time’ rather than ‘garden’ style. We hope to see more flowers and brightly coloured designs as the night continues.

The charity event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. This year’s exhibition is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 is ‘The Garden of Time’. This is based on the short story by the same name written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. The story follows two aristocrats, Count Axel and his wife, besieged in an exquisite castle garden by an advancing mob.

