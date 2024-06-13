Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Scott's career is going from strength to strength with as she's appointed new M&S ambassador.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott has been appointed as the first ever activewear ambassador for high street retailer Marks and Spencer.

Alex took to Instagram to share the exciting news posting images of her wearing stylish blue, white and neon yellow activewear. She wrote the caption: “I’m so excited to be announced as @marksandspencer Activewear Ambassador - what a moment!! Could not be happier. Really excited for you to see what’s to come with this iconic British brand.. Let’s go GB.”

According to Drapers, M&S are investing in their sportswear range and have identified sportswear as "a key growth category". Over the past few months through third party brands the retailer has added Adidas, Sweaty Betty and Reebok to its website.

Lioness Alex Scott is the perfect ambassador for M&S. The former footballer's career is going from strength to strength. Following the success of presenting Soccer Aid for yet another year the broadcaster will be hosting the BBC coverage of the Euros 2024 alongside Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman.

The cut out white dress for Soccer Aid may have divided fans but Alex’s style game is usually on point. The sports stars has been dressed by Lebanese fashion brad Zuhair Murad for the AMFAR gala event and looked stunning in gold dress by Tom Ford for the BAFTAs

Alex is currently enjoying a romance with girlfriend and singer Jess Glynne. The pair first sparked relationship rumours in the summer last year. They finally made their red carpet debut at the AMFAR gala in Cannes in May. Alex supported her girlfriend, who was performing at the gala, and shared snaps of them together on Instagram. Jess cheekily commented on the post: “My wife everybody x”

Alex Scott certainly is hot property right now and we can't wait for a M&S activewear collection from her. Especially after we loved the Sienna Miller x M&S collaboration so much. M&S are moving away from being a brand for nans and with new brand ambassadors and stylish marketing campaigns it’s evolving into the new cool brand everybody wants to be seen in.

