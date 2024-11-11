The MTV European Music Awards was in Manchester for the third time on Sunday (November 10) evening. Rita Ora showcased 10 outfit changes throughout the night from the Ashi Studio's FW24 Couture to walk the red carpet with husband Taika Waititi to the simple black suit she wore to pay tribute to her close friend Liam Payne.

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift - who although didn't attend - won best artist, best U.S. act, best live act and best video for “Fortnight” (featuring Post Malone). Busta Rhymes was honoured with the Global Icon Award and Eminem won the best Hip-Hop award.

Maya Jama did her best Elizabeth Hurley impression as she wore a Versace black midi dress complete with gold safety pins. Katherine Ryan looked stunning in a black and silver Christopher Kane SS17 RTW dress - however her half up/half down hairstyle let the outfit down. Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in an electric blue draped gown and matching opera gloves and wide brim hat. The rumoured next James Bond star Aaron Taylor-Johnson wore the must-have colour burgundy as he walked the red carpet drenched in the colour.

British model Leomie Anderson's outfit was not her best as she was spotted in a red and white crop top and mini skirt with tassel design. Singer Raye opted for a muted brown dress with diamanté embellishment that sadly didn’t suit her figure. Pop star Mabel chose a long sleeve brown tartan dress whilst mum Neneh Cherry opted for an oversized boxy pinstripe suit.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

1 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International) | Getty Images for Viacom Internat Photo: Getty Share

2 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Maya Jama attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International) Getty Images for Viacom Internat Photo: Getty Share

3 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Host Rita Ora on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Viacom International) Getty Images for Viacom Internat Photo: Getty Share