Megan Thee Stallion hosted the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in New York on Wednesday September 11. The VMAs has become known for its chaotic and shocking moments over the years and the nights when the celebrities don’t just push the fashion boundaries they blow them away and all the fashion and etiquette rules get thrown out of the window.
Last night's VMAs was no different as Megan thee Stallion recreated Britney Spears VMA ‘Slave 4 U’ moment in 2001. The VMA host wore the same outfit along with a yellow snake wrapped around her neck.
Katy Perry was awarded the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award presented to her by long-term partner actor Orlando Bloom. Accepting the award the singer explained how she “did all that [performed] on the first day of my period.”
The celebrities walked the red carpet in an array of bizarre and barely there outfits. Influencer Addison Ra wore a white, satin knicker and bra set with a huge tulle train. American musician Dora Jar arrived with a red umbrella - well to be fair you never know what the weather will do.
Taylor Swift won seven awards of the night including Artist of the Year but her red carpet tartan outfit wasn’t the best outfit I have seen her wear. Katy Perry’s wet-tissue outfit wasn’t may fave either and she was also spotted with a QR code tattoo on her lower back - lets hope it's only a temporary tatt.
Then there was even stranger looks from ‘Chippy’ who arrived as a tortilla chip and Lil Nas X who looked like a pink spaceman.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.
