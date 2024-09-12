Megan Thee Stallion hosted the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in New York on Wednesday September 11. The VMAs has become known for its chaotic and shocking moments over the years and the nights when the celebrities don’t just push the fashion boundaries they blow them away and all the fashion and etiquette rules get thrown out of the window.

Last night's VMAs was no different as Megan thee Stallion recreated Britney Spears VMA ‘Slave 4 U’ moment in 2001. The VMA host wore the same outfit along with a yellow snake wrapped around her neck.

Katy Perry was awarded the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award presented to her by long-term partner actor Orlando Bloom. Accepting the award the singer explained how she “did all that [performed] on the first day of my period.”

The celebrities walked the red carpet in an array of bizarre and barely there outfits. Influencer Addison Ra wore a white, satin knicker and bra set with a huge tulle train. American musician Dora Jar arrived with a red umbrella - well to be fair you never know what the weather will do.

Taylor Swift won seven awards of the night including Artist of the Year but her red carpet tartan outfit wasn’t the best outfit I have seen her wear. Katy Perry’s wet-tissue outfit wasn’t may fave either and she was also spotted with a QR code tattoo on her lower back - lets hope it's only a temporary tatt.

Then there was even stranger looks from ‘Chippy’ who arrived as a tortilla chip and Lil Nas X who looked like a pink spaceman.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

1 . ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Katy Perry attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Photo: Getty Share

2 . ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Photo: Getty Share

3 . ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Photo: Getty Share