The exhibition draws upon Campbell’s own extensive wardrobe of haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles from key moments in her career along with loans from designer archives and objects from the V&A’s collections.

Highlights include a dramatic 1989 Thierry Mugler car-inspired corset, Campbell’s look from Sarah Burton’s last Alexander McQueen show, a pink Valentino ensemble worn at the 2019 Met Gala and a pair of staggeringly high Vivienne Westwood platform shoes worn by Campbell during her famous 1993 catwalk fall.

The exhibition includes around 100 looks and accessories from the best of global high fashion chronicling her 40 years in the industry.

Visitors will encounter designs by Alexander McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Burberry, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Gianni and Donatella Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Yves Saint Laurent and many others.

In addition to garments and fashion accessories, fashion photography features prominently.

Striking imagery by leading photographers such as Campbell Addy, Nick Knight, Peter Lindbergh and Steven Meisel, form a selection of photography curated by Edward Enninful OBE.

The exhibition also recognises Campbell’s mentors including prominent public figures such as Nelson Mandela, who inspired her to use her platform for social change.

Naomi Campbell said: “I’m honoured to be asked by the V&A to share my life in clothes with the world.”

Sonnet Stanfill, Senior Curator of Fashion at the V&A, said: “Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion. She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences.”

The exhibition NAOMI: In Fashion will run from June 22 2024 – April 6 2025. Tickets are available at vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/naomi

Here is a selection of photos from the upcoming exhibition.

1 . Entrance of Naomi in Fashion exhibition The exhibition opens with high-impact clips of Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, illustrating her legendary ‘walk’. | V&APhoto: V&A Share

2 . Iconic outfits Naomi Campbell has worn The exhibition draws upon Campbell’s own extensive wardrobe of haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles from key moments in her career along with loans from designer archives and objects from the V&A’s collections. | V&A Share

3 . Naomi Campbell at preview event for Naomi in Fashion The exhibition NAOMI: In Fashion will run from June 22 2024 – April 6 2025. | V&A Share