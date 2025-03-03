Oscars 2025: Worst dressed stars from Hollywood's big night out - including Ariana Grande and Gal Gadot

The stars of Hollywood turned out for the 97th Academy awards yesterday evening (March 2), but some fell short of impressing with their looks.

The Oscars were held in Los Angeles, with A-listers gracing the famous red carpet with their presence. The fashion was on point for a lot of stars, with trends of metallics, neutrals and dark colours cropping up on the carpet.

However, there were plenty of stars that didn’t quite hit the mark on one of the biggest stages in the world, including Wicked star Ariana Grande, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot and Heartstopper actor Joe Locke.

Here’s are some of the biggest fashion faux pas at this year’ Oscars ceremony.

Wicked star Ariana Grande was nominated and performing at the ceremony, making the evening a huge night for the singer and actress. However, her arrival on the red carpet was less than impressive as she showed up in this custom Schiaparelli gown from the designer's spring 2025 couture show. While I love the bodice and the chandelier concept, the flowing fabric at the bottom is what lets this dress down. This glitter tulle is far too heavy and swallows the star up, and visibly weighing the dress down. A much lighter and more gentle tulle - or another material altogether - could have made this work, as well as a better hem length for 5'3" Grande. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot graced the red carpet in this floor-length, off-the-shoulder Prada dress. While the colour suits her skin tone perfectly and the off-the-shoulder style allows her to show off that stunning Tiffany necklace, the bottom half of the dress fails for me. From the waist down, the overflowing fabric swallows Gadot up and gives her no shape. A disappointing let down from what could have been a beautiful look. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Heartstopper star Joe Locke's Celine look is a little too garish for my taste. I can see where he was trying to go with the added glitz on his waistcoat but it the end product fell a little short - it felt more like Joe was attending a magic show than the Academy Awards. The bow tie was also, in my opinion, the wrong choice to pair with this, as were the grey-toned trousers, with almost too much going on in the outfit. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay turned up on the red carpet in this beige Louis Vuitton ensemble. I like the accessories and the hairstyle that the Selma director paired with this look, and the colour works well on her skin tone, but what let the overall look down is the shoulders. What could have been an elegant column, off-the-shoulder dress is ruined by the oversized shoulders that look more at home in a sci-fi film like Dune. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

