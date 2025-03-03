1 . Ariana Grande's weighty Schiaparelli gown

Wicked star Ariana Grande was nominated and performing at the ceremony, making the evening a huge night for the singer and actress. However, her arrival on the red carpet was less than impressive as she showed up in this custom Schiaparelli gown from the designer's spring 2025 couture show. While I love the bodice and the chandelier concept, the flowing fabric at the bottom is what lets this dress down. This glitter tulle is far too heavy and swallows the star up, and visibly weighing the dress down. A much lighter and more gentle tulle - or another material altogether - could have made this work, as well as a better hem length for 5'3" Grande. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images