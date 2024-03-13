Queen Camilla wore green as she attended day two of the Cheltenham Festival’s first ‘Style Wednesday’. The racing event in Gloucestershire recently decided to ditch the usual ‘Ladies Day’ in favour of the newly named ‘Style Wednesday’. It will involve a fashion competition that sees both men and women receive awards.

As well as ditching the ladies Day term the jockey Club, which runs 15 courses across the UK, also ditching the Best Dressed competition. There will be a new ‘Slow Fashion awards', open to both men and women. That will celebrate vintage and borrowed items, as well as investment pieces.

‘Ladies Day’ or ‘Style Day’ doesn't matter what they call it all eyes are on the fashion and who is looking their best. Most racegoers will have been planning their outfits, hats, hair and makeup looks for months. And no amount of cold and wet British weather will stop them heading to the races today.

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Racecourse said: “This year we re-launched day two of The Festival as Style Wednesday to celebrate "fast horses, slow fashion", encouraging racegoers to make more sustainable fashion choices, showcasing their unique and personal style, and to share the stories behind their amazing outfits with friends, family and on social media.

“This includes re-wearing outfits they already have in their wardrobes, purchasing timeless garments to wear again and again and also buying from retailers specialising in pre-loved clothing.”

As well as Royalty such as Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall who attended day one of the races. The Cheltenham Festival also attracts a whole host of celebrities. Queen Camilla’s son, chef Tom Parker-Bowles, was spotted looking sharp in his suit.

Pussycat Doll singer Kimberly Wyatt arrived wearing a black and white dogtooth cape and boots. The Dancing on Ice presenter Stephen Mulhern and Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper also attend day two of the festival.

1 . Britain's Queen Camilla arrives to attend the second day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

2 . CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Tom Parker-Bowles attends Style Wednesday, day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

3 . CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Model Max Rogers and singer Kimberley Wyatt attend Style Wednesday, day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images