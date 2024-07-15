Everyone’s favourite TV guide the Radio Times hosted its first TV soap awards at the Midland hotel in Manchester on Saturday. The magazine has been in circulation since 1923 with the digital version RadioTimes.com arriving in 1997.

The most popular soaps on TV including EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks battled it to win. However, it was BBC One’s EastEnders that was the biggest winner of the night thanks to a year of shocking and memorable storylines.

EastEnders took home seven awards of the night, all voted for by fans, including Best Soap, Soap Moment of the Year for Sixmas and Best Exit winner for Danny Walters, who played Keanu Taylor and was killed by the Six at Christmas.

It was a glamorous night in Manchester as the stars walked the red carpet. Actress Michelle Collins wore a silver deep plunge neckline dress as she posed with on screen husband Adam Woodyatt who opted for a burgundy suit. Emma Barton looked stylish in black suit with sheer sleeve detail.

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton stepped up her style game with black gown and flowing cape paired with red accessories and red lip. Co-star Channique Sterling Brown looked cute in a black satin mini dress with a huge white bow detail tied at the back.

Victoria Myers who looked elegant in a stunning pastel green floor length dress with silver floral design and bell sleeves. Sadly the same can’t be said about Jodie Prenger who wore an electric blue puff sleeve dress with layers of frills - not a great mix of styles.

Hollyoaks ladies let the team down as Jennifer Metcalfe decided to show off her midriff in cowl-style co-ord outfit that would have been much better as a dress. The usually stylish Anna Passey wore a shimmery pink frill dress that looked like it had been dragged out if the nineties and where it probably should've stayed.

