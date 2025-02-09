In 2024, it was the return of Usher and of course who can forget Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl 2023? Although she revealed that her Super Bowl pregnancy was unplanned, it was most certainly memorable.
She wowed in a red Lowe outfit, with sneakers from the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon collab and two custom-made coats from Alaïa by Pieter Mullier. Rihanna is most certainly at the top of NationalWorld’s list when it comes to the best Super Bowl halftime show outfits.
Joining her on the best dressed list are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who both dazzled when they performed at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida back in 2020. Shakira was dressed in golden Adidas trainers and a matching golden Peter Dundas bodysuit and jacket. As for Jennifer Lopez, she looked incredible in a silver catsuit, completed by custom-made Versace silver boots.
Unfortunately for Britney Spears, she makes the worst dressed list. I know it was back in 2001 and she kind of looks like she was going for the sporty vibe, but the silver trousers and cropped top looked tacky rather than stylish.
I was also not a fan of Katy Perry’s look at the Super Bowl in 2015, she opted for costumes by Jeremy Scott. She most certainly stood out riding a giant mechanical tiger, dressed in a red and orange flame-pattened dress, but I was not a fan of the outfit. Yes, I know it is about theatre and standing out, but I think she would have stood out more in a chicer dress which would have enabled the tiger and her performances to stand out more.
Take a look at the other stars I have chosen for the best and worst halftime shows at the Super Bowl over the years.