As you would expect there were plenty of stars from the worlds of fashion and entertainment who dressed to impress for The Fashion Awards 2024, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The event was hosted by Love Island’s Maya Jama and Kojey Radical for the second year in a row. So, what did I think of Maya Jama’s outfit? I thought she looked exquisite in an elegant green dress with floral detailing.

I was also particularly taken by American fashion designer Harris Reed looking impossibly chic in a black tie ensemble, consisting of black trousers, white shirt and black bow tie. I also adored British Television presenter AJ Odudu’s look, she was oozing 1960s chic and I LOVED it.

Although Halle Bailey’s strapless white dress did slightly remind me of the character of Miss Havisham from Great Expectations, I kind of liked it and I also think it worked! There were shells hanging from the waist of the dress, so she was kind of channelling Little Mermaid vibes too. After all, if you can’t push the boundaries at The Fashion Awards 2024, when can you push them?

British actress Erin Kellyman went for bridal white, but certainly pulled off the look as did fellow actress Laura Haddock who finished her elegant strapless dress off with a netting

Now onto the worst outfits. Although Halle Bailey is on my best dressed list, unfortunately her sister Chloe Bailey is on my worst dressed list. I thought her black PVC dress was the antithesis of chic.

TV personality Pips Taylor’s outfit also failed to impress me. A pink sequined shirt and matching trousers with a pink fluffy trim and she carried a bag in the shape of a present. Unfortunately if she was trying to channel Barbie, that look has long gone…

As for fashion designer and actress Pegah Pourmand, I appreciate the festive period is underway and it’s not long until Christmas, but does that mean you have come dressed to The Fashion Awards 2024 as a present? Also Myleene Klass certainly attracted attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Her white long boots, white shorts, white feather boa and white crop top was not a good look and I am being polite!

