The perfect Trench Coats for spring and summer: From M&S to H&M and River Island, inspired by Sienna Miller
One minute the sun is shining and the next it is pouring with rain. This is the reason why I have decided to find you the perfect trench coats for spring and summer to ensure you look stylish, no matter what. Yes, there may be a heatwave on the way, but a trench coat is one of those items of clothing that is perfect for slightly colder days and warmer ones.
There are some items in your wardrobe that come in and out of fashion, but before you worry that a trench coat is one of them, fear not. Who can forget the iconic footage of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (if you haven’t seen the movie, I urge you to watch it), kissing in the rain dressed in, of course, a Burberry trench coat?
It is not only stars from yesteryear who were fans of the trench coat, the likes of Sienna Miller and Emma Stone have all been spotted wearing them, and who wouldn’t want to emulate these Hollywood stars?
If you can’t afford a Burberry trench coat, I have found stylish alternatives that are available from the high street. For those of you who are looking for a classic trench coat, then I think this M&S Cotton Rich Long Line Trench Coat, £79 in Buff, is ideal. Although it comes in the colour ‘Antique Green’ too, I think Buff is a much more timeless colour.
For those of you who are fans of Victoria Beckham, you might want to consider this trench coat from her new Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration. Her 100% Cotton Long Trench Coat, £300 is on the pricier side, but when you used to be called ‘Posh Spice,’ what do you expect?
This Beige Double Collar Belted Trench Coat, £90, River Island, immediately appealed to me because of the double collar. Yes I know a double collar is not revolutionary in terms of style but I think it gives it a slightly different look which appeals to me. This H&M Double Breasted Trench Coat, £42.99, is giving me Parisian chic cool girl vibes, which is no bad thing at all!
New Look’s Camel Belted Longline Trench Coat, £44.99, is available in sizes up to 22, and looks great over jeans and trainers. This Long Trench Coat in Light Stone, available from French Connection and priced at £59, has practical side pockets and has a button belt.
I know how miserable Mondays can be, so why not make your Monday evening trench coat shopping night instead? Enjoy…
