Paris is always glamorous so The Prelude to The 2024 Olympics Games were bound to attract a star studded list. LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Vogue’s Editor Anna Wintor, Comcast NBCUniversal chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, Pharrell Williams, the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, were joined by co-hosts Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Spanish songstress Rosalia and Omar Syr.

The event was held at the Frank Gehyr-designed Foundation Louis Vuitton and the delicacies were prepared by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert. Amongst the best dressed stars at the event included Zendaya, tennis star Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams himself. Unfortunately, the worst dressed stars included actress Elizabeth Banks.

Supermodel and actress Charlize Theron also looked glamorous on the night in a white mini dress with long shoulder drape detail, French model Cindy Bruna opted for an unusual crochet green and yellow dress with a white bodysuit underneath. Serena Williams looked chic in a black trouser suit, complete with waistcoat and stylish blue bag.

Other stars at the event included Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 80, with his 37 year old partner Melanie Hamrick. Actor Jeremy Allen White also looked dapper in a black suit and matching polo top. Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena were other well-known figures at the event.

Take a look at the best and worst dressed stars of the night…

1 . Charlize Theron at The Prelude to The 2024 Olympic Games Charlize Theron dazzled in white at The Prelude to The 2024 Olympics Games | getty Share

2 . Zendaya at The Prelude to The 2024 Olympic Games Although she didn't wear a gold dress, Zendaya (with her blonde hair and golden make up), looked like a golden goddess at The Prelude to The 2024 Olympic Games and made our best dressed list | getty Share

3 . Elizabeth Banks at The Prelude to The 2024 Olympic Games Oh dear, I am not a fan of actress Elizabeth Bank's dress. Why oh why did a designer or stylist feel the need to add a blue rosette style sash to the bottom of her black dress? Big mistake | getty Share