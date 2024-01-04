The Top 7 Worst Golden Globes Dresses of All Time, Sharon Stone and Jennifer Lopez are included
From Sharon Stone to Gwyneth Paltrow and Heidi Klum, there have been plenty of stars over the years who have chosen terrible outfits
After nearly every awards ceremony, I have to admit that I ask myself the same question, why do stars turn up at star studded events in crimes against fashion when they have stylists on speed dial? Yes, I know fashion is subjective, but there truly have been some appalling outfits chosen by Hollywood stars over the years.
Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony on 7 January to see who will be making the worst dressed list. Watch this space…
