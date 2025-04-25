Time100 Gala 2025: Best and worst dressed guests include Blake Lively and Ed Sheeran

The Time100 Gala took place at the Lincoln Center in New York and the guests included A-list names such as Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Serena Williams and Ed Sheeran who performed at the event. Blake Lively was on the best dressed list and looked stunning in a pinky red off-the shoulder Zuahir Murad gown.

Blake was honoured at the event as she was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people. In her speech she said: “I know the superpower of female triumph though. I have touched it, shaken hands with it.” In her speech, she also said: “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum.” This comment was undoubtedly an acknowledgement of her ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Although Blake stunned at the event, I was less than impressed with Serena Williams’s choice of outfit, and she makes my worst dressed list. Yes I know, she wore Stella McCartney, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. I didn’t like the mesh length gloves, nor the cut out detailing on the dress, which I just thought looked tacky.

I also wasn’t a fan of Ed Sheeran’s choice of suit. He wore a blush pink suit, a white T-shirt and Nikes. I had no problem with the T-shirt or the choice of shoes but I just thought the blush colour didn’’t suit Ed Sheeran’s complexion and he would have been better opting for a different shade suit. Better luck next time Ed.

