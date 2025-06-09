1 . Nicole Scherzinger

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as being crowned as of the evening's best dressed stars. This elegant red sequined number was perfect for the occasion and the shade and shape of the dress complemented the singer and actress beautifully, with the neck shawl adding some dramatic flare to the outfit | AFP via Getty Images