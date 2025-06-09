Getty Images

Tony Awards 2025: Best dressed stars at the famous ceremony - including Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

14 minutes ago

The Tony Award 2025 took place in New York City, with Broadway’s biggest and best stars turning out for the prestigious event.

The annual ceremony, hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, celebrated the best that the theatre has to offer over the past 12 months, with plays and musicals all up for consideration. The 78th Tony Award took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8.

The big winners of the night included Nicole Scherzinger for her role in musical Sunset Blvd., as well as former Succession star Sarah Snook, who took home the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

While stars were taking to the stage to collect their awards for acting, there was also attention grabbed by some of the gorgeous outfits on display.

Here are some of the best-dresses stars at the Tony Awards 2025.

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as being crowned as of the evening's best dressed stars. This elegant red sequined number was perfect for the occasion and the shade and shape of the dress complemented the singer and actress beautifully, with the neck shawl adding some dramatic flare to the outfit

1. Nicole Scherzinger

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as being crowned as of the evening's best dressed stars. This elegant red sequined number was perfect for the occasion and the shade and shape of the dress complemented the singer and actress beautifully, with the neck shawl adding some dramatic flare to the outfit | AFP via Getty Images

Kara Young's smart ensemble is playful while also being chic and classy. This take on the black tie suit could have easily missed the mark but it is tailored to Kara immaculately and I love the addition of the black and white heels to pull the look together.

2. Kara Young

Kara Young's smart ensemble is playful while also being chic and classy. This take on the black tie suit could have easily missed the mark but it is tailored to Kara immaculately and I love the addition of the black and white heels to pull the look together. | Getty Images

Jak Malone's embroidered suit is a bit of welcomed fun and sparkle on the red carpet. I love the long length of the jacket and the wide leg trousers, as well as the pointed boot to top off the look.

3. Jak Malone

Jak Malone's embroidered suit is a bit of welcomed fun and sparkle on the red carpet. I love the long length of the jacket and the wide leg trousers, as well as the pointed boot to top off the look. | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Anna's dress is so fresh looking with that gorgeously soft material and beautiful pale green shade that complements her skin tone perfectly. The swoop of fabric on her shoulder adds some dramatic flare to the outfit.

4. Anna Mack Pardee

Anna's dress is so fresh looking with that gorgeously soft material and beautiful pale green shade that complements her skin tone perfectly. The swoop of fabric on her shoulder adds some dramatic flare to the outfit. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Tony AwardsTheatreCynthia ErivoMusicals
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice