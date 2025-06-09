The annual ceremony, hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, celebrated the best that the theatre has to offer over the past 12 months, with plays and musicals all up for consideration. The 78th Tony Award took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8.
The big winners of the night included Nicole Scherzinger for her role in musical Sunset Blvd., as well as former Succession star Sarah Snook, who took home the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.
While stars were taking to the stage to collect their awards for acting, there was also attention grabbed by some of the gorgeous outfits on display.
Here are some of the best-dresses stars at the Tony Awards 2025.
1. Nicole Scherzinger
Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as being crowned as of the evening's best dressed stars. This elegant red sequined number was perfect for the occasion and the shade and shape of the dress complemented the singer and actress beautifully, with the neck shawl adding some dramatic flare to the outfit | AFP via Getty Images
2. Kara Young
Kara Young's smart ensemble is playful while also being chic and classy. This take on the black tie suit could have easily missed the mark but it is tailored to Kara immaculately and I love the addition of the black and white heels to pull the look together. | Getty Images
3. Jak Malone
Jak Malone's embroidered suit is a bit of welcomed fun and sparkle on the red carpet. I love the long length of the jacket and the wide leg trousers, as well as the pointed boot to top off the look. | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
4. Anna Mack Pardee
Anna's dress is so fresh looking with that gorgeously soft material and beautiful pale green shade that complements her skin tone perfectly. The swoop of fabric on her shoulder adds some dramatic flare to the outfit. | Getty Images
