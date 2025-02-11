There were plenty of well dressed stars at the TV Choice Awards 2025, but there were also some celebrities who could have done better on the fashion front. Ashley James looked sensational in a purple latex dress whilst Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s actress sister Hattie looked chic in a white skater dress.

When it comes to the worst dressed stars, I was not a fan of the embellishments on the jacket of Siân Welby’s trouser suit. Although I am a fan of red and bows, I thought Montell Douglas had gone a bit OTT on bows, she had bows on her dress and on her bag, just too much!

I also did not like Katie Piper’s bridal-esque dress, I thought it was too theatrical and not flattering. It was designed by Elizabeth by Elizabeth Emanuel, Elizabeth and David Emanuel of course were the designers behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress. I was also less than impressed with Christine McGuinness’s black dress. It was too low cut and the red shoes just made the overall look appear tacky rather than elegant.

When it comes to the awards on the night, winners included Escape To The Country for Best Daytime Show, Gogglebox won Best Entertainment Show, whilst, Best Lifestyle Show went to Long Lost Family.

The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West, won Best Food Show and Best Reality Show went to I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Mr Bates vs The Post Office won Best New Drama.

Other awards on the night included

BEST FACTUAL SHOW

Springtime On The Farm/Harvest On The Farm/Winter On The Far

BEST COMEDY SHOW

Ghosts

BEST TALENT SHOW

Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two

BEST FAMILY DRAMA

Call The Midwife

FAVOURITE CHANNEL / STREAMING SERVICE

Channel 5

BEST GAME SHOW

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

BEST DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

BEST DRAMA SERIES

All Creatures Great And Small, Playground Entertainment for C5

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Brenda Blethyn, for Vera

BEST SOAP NEWCOMER

Beth Cordingly, Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale

BEST SOAP PERFORMANCE

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street,

BEST SOAP

Emmerdale

Take a look at who took home NationalWorld’s awards for the best and dressed stars on the night….

1 . Ashley James, Katie Piper and Christine McGuinness Whilst I thought Ashley James looked sensational, I was less than impressed with the fashion choices made by Katie Piper and Christine McGuinness | Getty Images Share

2 . Ashley James Best Dressed: Ashley James oozed glamour in a purple latex dress by cultnaked | Getty Images Share

3 . Katie Piper Wost Dressed: Although I am a fan of Katie Piper OBE, I was not a fan of her dress, designed by Elizabeth by Elizabeth Emanuel | Getty Images Share