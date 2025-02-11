There were plenty of well dressed stars at the TV Choice Awards 2025, but there were also some celebrities who could have done better on the fashion front. Ashley James looked sensational in a purple latex dress whilst Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s actress sister Hattie looked chic in a white skater dress.
When it comes to the worst dressed stars, I was not a fan of the embellishments on the jacket of Siân Welby’s trouser suit. Although I am a fan of red and bows, I thought Montell Douglas had gone a bit OTT on bows, she had bows on her dress and on her bag, just too much!
I also did not like Katie Piper’s bridal-esque dress, I thought it was too theatrical and not flattering. It was designed by Elizabeth by Elizabeth Emanuel, Elizabeth and David Emanuel of course were the designers behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress. I was also less than impressed with Christine McGuinness’s black dress. It was too low cut and the red shoes just made the overall look appear tacky rather than elegant.
When it comes to the awards on the night, winners included Escape To The Country for Best Daytime Show, Gogglebox won Best Entertainment Show, whilst, Best Lifestyle Show went to Long Lost Family.
The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West, won Best Food Show and Best Reality Show went to I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Mr Bates vs The Post Office won Best New Drama.
Other awards on the night included
BEST FACTUAL SHOW
Springtime On The Farm/Harvest On The Farm/Winter On The Far
BEST COMEDY SHOW
Ghosts
BEST TALENT SHOW
Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two
BEST FAMILY DRAMA
Call The Midwife
FAVOURITE CHANNEL / STREAMING SERVICE
Channel 5
BEST GAME SHOW
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
BEST DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
BEST DRAMA SERIES
All Creatures Great And Small, Playground Entertainment for C5
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Brenda Blethyn, for Vera
BEST SOAP NEWCOMER
Beth Cordingly, Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale
BEST SOAP PERFORMANCE
Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street,
BEST SOAP
Emmerdale
