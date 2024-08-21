Unfolded Waste Free Clothing - clothes that do good for the planet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Impact focused fashion brand, Unfolded announced today that they have saved over 29,100 items of new clothing from going to landfill since launching their waste free clothing brand in 2021.

Alongside launching their latest collection of sustainable ladies clothing, the innovative brand issued a Progress Report highlighting how shopping their waste free brand has prevented new clothing going to landfill, improved pay and working conditions for over 400 garment workers and supported over 7000 children living in India, to learn to read and write.

The fashion industry is the world’s third largest polluter, according to the World Economic Forum and its estimated that between 30 and 40% of new clothes are never sold, this year alone on a conservative estimate that’s 26 billion items made and never sold (resulting in 3% of global emissions creating never worn clothes).

Unfolded is changing this - by making clothing without waste. Using a brand new production approach; consumers collaborate on every aspect of the clothes to avoid any mismatch between what shoppers want and what retailers make, and a made after order production model. By avoiding waste and not having to include the mark up needed to compensate for unsold items, Unfolded are actually able to offer sustainable clothes at affordable prices AND drive societal change by paying garment workers better and funding children in India in education.

What’s not to love? View the new 23 piece collection of ladies dresses, jumpsuits, trousers, tops and skirts here and not only is everything under £62 but buying just one item will fund a child in education for at least one month!

Unfolded are a young Scottish brand with a big mission and impressive pedigree for making change happen. Established in 2022 to challenge fast fashion and its devastating environmental and societal impact, the Unfolded team previously supported over 113,000 Bangladeshi garment workers through the pandemic by utilising cancelled clothing stock and repurposing it as a mystery clothing box - Lost Stock.

‘In 2024 we need to accelerate change in the fashion industry and just moving to sustainable fabrics or offering a buy back programme just won’t cut it. For the fashion industry to drastically reduce the damage it causes through waste and emissions - we need an entirely new fashion model to emerge - that’s what we’re building with Unfolded. In the last 2 years over 54,000 shoppers have joined us in this mission, choosing to wait for their clothes to be produced to ensure nothing ends up in landfill. With the help of over 7,000 of these women Collection 11 is a stunning collection of versatile pieces - pieces which look great but do good!’ said Cally Russell, CEO of Unfolded.

This latest clothing collection in sizes 6 to 24 is available to pre order and the items will be delivered within approximately 6 weeks.