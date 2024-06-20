Dressed in a custom long white BOSS gown with a plunging neckline, supermodel Naomi Campbell most certainly stole the fashion headlines for all the right reasons at the V&A Summer Party. Although some might disagree with me, the same can’t be said for Elizabeth Hurley. She was joined at the party by her lookalike son Damian, and opted for a figure hugging optical illusion tiger print dress.

My colleague, lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon did not hold back when it came to her opinion of Elizabeth Hurley’s dress and said: “Ugly optical illusion dress which hurts my eyes and weird tiger eyes !! Gross.” In case you hadn’t noticed, Natalie is not one to hold back!

Although her hair and make up were beautiful, I am afraid opera singer Katherine Jenkins also made my worst dressed list. As anyone who knows me will tell you I love all things floral, but unfortunately, I was not a fan of her fringed floral dress that was giving off flamenco vibes, not a good look.

I am also not a fan of the nearly naked look and Heartstopper actress Yazmin Finney looked like she had forgotten to get dressed in a skirt with thigh high split and tiny bralette, again she has to make my worst dressed list.

So, who is number one on my worst dressed list? Well, it has to be Daphne Guinness, who looked like she had turned up to the wrong party, perhaps she thought it was a fancy dress? She went for high platform shoes, and an all in one bizarre jumpsuit. She also opted for heavy and very strange eye make-up.

Back to my best dressed list, I thought Lady Amelia Windsor looked pretty and very summer weather appropriately dressed in a pretty long pink dress whilst in contrast I loved the sharp look of Jodie Turner-Smith in a pink double breasted BOSS suit, just perfect!

See who else made my best and worst dressed list…

1 . Naomi Campbell, Lady Amelia Windsor, Elizabeth Hurley and Daphne Guinness at the V&A Summer Party Although Naomi Campbell and Lady Amelia Windsor dressed to impress, I was not a fan of the looks worn by Elizabeth Hurley and Daphne Guinness | gettyPhoto: getty Share

2 . Naomi Campbell made sure all eyes were on her at the party Dressed in a custom white BOSS gown with matching sunglasses, it was impossible for Naomi Campbell not to steal the show at the V&A Summer Party | gettyPhoto: getty Share

3 . Royal Lady Amelia Windsor attended the V&A Summer Party Lady Amelia Windsor looked very pretty in a pink/lilac summer style dress, her bob hairstyle is also 'of the moment' | gettyPhoto: getty Share