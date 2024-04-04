Victoria Beckham with Justi Ruano, Mango Women's Creative Director

If you consider yourself a fashionista, you will want to know about the new Victoria Beckham x Mango collection that is arriving soon in shops. For those of you who are familiar with her ready to wear collection, you will know that prices are far from cheap. Dresses are priced from around £500 plus and a ‘Peak Lapel Jacket’ in her current collection is priced at £1100.

According to a press release about her new capsule collection for Mango, fashion fans can expect “ A perfect blend of classic British luxury, Victoria Beckham's immaculate style and Mango's contemporary design, the collaboration comes at an iconic moment in Mango's history and celebrates the two brands’ shared values of style, quality and femininity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection will also feature “precision tailoring with a twist, feminine dresses, and versatile knitwear, the collection will also include stand-out bags, accessories and shoes that are set to become the season’s must-have pieces.” So, who is Victoria Beckham following in the footsteps of when it comes to collaborating with Mango?

Well, the likes of Camille Charrière and Pernille Teisbaek have collaborated in the past and Victoria Beckham’s capsule collection with Mango ties in with their 40th anniversary.

Victoria Beckham’s partnership with the Spanish retailer may not surprise those of you who have long followed her career. Victoria of course lived with husband David Beckham and family in Spain between 2003 and 2007 when he was playing for Real Madrid and even gave birth to their third son Cruz whilst living there.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, known as WWD, Victoria Beckham revealed that she was actually inspired by French icon, the late Jane Birkin when it came to designing her collection with Mango. She explained that “I was inspired by the iconic French film ‘La Piscine’ and more specifically by Jane Birkin’s character and ease. She is all about natural beauty, is highly feminine, and has a real sense of freedom.”

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she was inspired by French icon Jane Birkin and the film 'La Piscine' (swimming pool) for her Everything you need to know about the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who is very much inspired by Jane Birkin myself, I eagerly look forward to taking a look at the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection. It will be interesting to see if anything tempts me. Watch this space…

When will the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection be released?