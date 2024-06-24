With the stunning backdrop of the famous Place Vendôme, on Sunday June 23, the star studded event featured the biggest French fashion designers, celebrities, models and sports stars ahead of the Paris Olympics in the summer
Hosted by model Cara Delevingne, the fashion event took viewers on a haute Couture journey from the 1920’s to today. Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter both strutted on the catwalk but who were the best and worst dressed stars of the night?
The host of the evening Cara looked stunning in a black and white blazer style dress (even after suffering a slight wardrobe malfunction with the deep v neckline). However on arriving at the event, the model put on her best Madonna impression with the Jean Paul Gaultier nude cone bra corset dress (guest designed by Simone Rocha). She could have taken someone's eye out with that outfit!
Singer Katy Perry left nothing left to the imagination as she walked the runway in a black Noir Kei Ninomiya dress with geometric shapes. The petal-like design just about covered her modesty. Several celebrities followed suit showing off their skin in nearly nude outfits including Emma Chamberlain, Jared Leto and Mia Regan.
Sadly the fashion outfits only got worse! Emily in Paris star Ashley Park looked like a cross between a shooting star and giant snowflake in her dress. French fashion influencer Jeanne Damas wore a halterneck mini dress with floral design that was giving school disco vibes.
I know what you're thinking, was anyone on the best dressed list? Well it’s a Vouge fashion event after all, so everyone tries to outdo each other with the weird and wonderful, so it was a difficult decision.
French influencer Lena Mahfouf looked stunning in her 1950’s Hollywood glamour style white dress. Eva Longoria wore a classic black dress with silver detail on the straps. However, it was fashion icon Alexa Chung who looked the absolute belle of the ball in her beautiful ivory corset dress with red rose and matching red heels.
