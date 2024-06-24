With the stunning backdrop of the famous Place Vendôme, on Sunday June 23, the star studded event featured the biggest French fashion designers, celebrities, models and sports stars ahead of the Paris Olympics in the summer

Hosted by model Cara Delevingne, the fashion event took viewers on a haute Couture journey from the 1920’s to today. Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter both strutted on the catwalk but who were the best and worst dressed stars of the night?

The host of the evening Cara looked stunning in a black and white blazer style dress (even after suffering a slight wardrobe malfunction with the deep v neckline). However on arriving at the event, the model put on her best Madonna impression with the Jean Paul Gaultier nude cone bra corset dress (guest designed by Simone Rocha). She could have taken someone's eye out with that outfit!

Singer Katy Perry left nothing left to the imagination as she walked the runway in a black Noir Kei Ninomiya dress with geometric shapes. The petal-like design just about covered her modesty. Several celebrities followed suit showing off their skin in nearly nude outfits including Emma Chamberlain, Jared Leto and Mia Regan.

Sadly the fashion outfits only got worse! Emily in Paris star Ashley Park looked like a cross between a shooting star and giant snowflake in her dress. French fashion influencer Jeanne Damas wore a halterneck mini dress with floral design that was giving school disco vibes.

I know what you're thinking, was anyone on the best dressed list? Well it’s a Vouge fashion event after all, so everyone tries to outdo each other with the weird and wonderful, so it was a difficult decision.

French influencer Lena Mahfouf looked stunning in her 1950’s Hollywood glamour style white dress. Eva Longoria wore a classic black dress with silver detail on the straps. However, it was fashion icon Alexa Chung who looked the absolute belle of the ball in her beautiful ivory corset dress with red rose and matching red heels.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.

1 . TOPSHOT - British model Cara Delevingne poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Share

2 . PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Katy Perry walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue) Getty Images for VoguePhoto: Getty Share

3 . US influencer Emma Chamberlain poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Share

4 . US actor Jared Leto poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Share