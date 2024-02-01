Claudia Winkleman has become one of the most sought after women on TV right. Following the huge success of The Traitors series ITV are reportedly trying to lure her away from the BBC although they have denied plotting to poach the TV presenter with a six-figure deal.

Claudia Winkleman has been on our TV screens since the nineties and yet it is only now we are really appreciating her quirky sense of style. After watching the host on The Traitors we have fallen in love with tartan, tweed and goth style outfits. And who can forget the Herring bow long grey coat from Bella Freud and the Luxury Family Affair black wool poncho style cape. The mix of winter colours, chunky knits and velvet jackets was definitely giving goth-style vibes and she has even brought the trend back.

The Traitors has definitely made Claudia Winkleman a style icon but she has also showcased many edgier outfits whilst hosting Strictly Come Dancing. The Strictly presenter often wears black but does shake it up now and then by wearing brightly coloured suits and of course some glitter and sparkle.

Just like many of us Claudia Winkleman had a few not so stylish years during the noughties however, it’s clear she has found her sense of style now.

We can’t talk about Claudia Winkleman style evolution without mentioning her iconic fringe and her love of fake tan. She has one of the most famous fringe’s on TV but back in 2009 tried more of a sweeping fringe and in 1995 Claudia was even spotted with no fringe at all and blonde hair.

Speaking to Grazia Daily in 2020, the Strictly presenter admitted: "Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries. I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot. My attempt at fake tan was a disgrace. I woke up with a whole handprint of it on my face,"

Claudia who is the author of the book ‘Quite. Love, life & eyeliner' revealed her go-to beauty product for her dark eyes is No7 black eyeliner, Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Shampoo speaking to Closer she said “Nothing on earth makes my hair shiny quite like it” and Charlotte Tilbury’s Air Brush Bronzing Powder.

1 . Claudia Winkleman attends the "Operation Mincemeat" world premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

2 . Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly attend the "Strictly Come Dancing" launch show red carpet at Television Centre (Getty)

3 . Claudia Winkleman announces partnership with No7 at No7 Laboratories Skin Clinic (Getty)