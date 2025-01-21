Although I wasn’t necessarily a fan of the colour of Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit (the navy was a little too dark for me), I still think she looked incredibly chic in an Adam Lippes coat and skirt and a hat by Eric Javits.

New York designer Adam Lippes issued a statement which read: “The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump." He continued, "Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Melania took to the stage with her husband at the Commander-In-Chief Inaugural Ball and dazzled in a custom Hervé Pierre dress that featured two bands of black silk gazar and was a white strapless crepe gown.

Although Ivanka Trump’s outfit at the Inauguration drew unfavourable comparisons with The Handmaid’s Tale character Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski, I thought she looked elegant in the forest green outfit. However, her biggest fashion triumph was the Givenchy dress she wore to the Commander-In-Chief Inaugural Ball. For someone who is obsessed with both Audrey Hepburn and the movie Sabrina Fair, I knew instantly it was a recreation of the gown Hubert de Givenchy originally designed for Audrey Hepburn for the film. Just beautiful.

One of the worst dressed at the inauguration ceremony had to be Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos. I was not a fan of her lingerie inspired outfit, she chose an Alexander McQueen suit but opted to showcase a white lace bra rather than a blouse. So inappropriate.

Another highly inappropriate outfit was worn by John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Senator, who decided that shorts and a black hoodie was the appropriate attire for the inauguration.

Take a look at my best and worst dressed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

1 . President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump enter Emancipation Hall Melania Trump looked incredibly chic in an Adam Lippes coat and skirt and a hat by Eric Javits | Getty Images Share

2 . President Donald Trump on stage with his wife First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 Melania dazzled in a custom Hervé Pierre dress that featured two bands of black silk gazar and was a white strapless crepe gown at the ball | Getty Images Share

3 . Ivanka Trump attends the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC Although Ivanka Trump's outfit drew unfavourable comparisons with a character from A Handmaid's Tale, I think she looked elegant in forest green | AFP via Getty Images Share

4 . Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC Ivanka Trump's gown was a triumph, it was a recreation of the gown Hubert de Givenchy originally designed for Audrey Hepburn for the film Sabrina Fair | Getty Images Share