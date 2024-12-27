I am still recovering from Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton dress at the BAFTAs 2024…. This may be a slight exaggeration but I can assure you I was far from a fan of her outfit, in fact I would go as far as to say that her stylist made a huge mistake in choosing this dress for her.

Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with one puffed sleeve and was a peachy colour, it also reminded me of a 1980s bridesmaid dress and I can assure you that is not a good thing!

Emma Stone was not the only worst dressed star at the BAFTAs 2024. I was most certainly not a fan of British actress Florence Pugh’s Harris Reed black velvet dress, she also nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she was about to enter the awards ceremony due to the low cut bustier style of the dress.

Although there were some beautiful dresses at the Oscars 2024, there were also some fashion disasters. Emily Blunt’s Schiaparelli dress attracted a lot of criticism and I am afraid it was all justified. The straps looked like they were floating and there was what can only be described as rather a very obvious outline of a pair of Y-fronts on the dress. One fan wrote: “Is Emily Blunt wearing the-the men’s tightie whities underwear dress?” whilst another one said: “Why does Emily Blunt's dress have y fronts rhinestoned on it?”

When it came to Ariana Grande’s dress, she was clearly channelling her character Glinda in a very pink frothy Giambattista Valli gown at the Oscars but I thought the pink strapless ruched column gown was just too much and drew attention for all the wrong reasons!

Fast forward to the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, I was not keen on Love Island’s Olivia Bowen heart motif dress. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against hearts, but the long sleeves combined with the numerous heart prints on the dress just didn’t work on a boiling hot spring day. I also was not keen on the dress chosen by former Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts, the black lace dress with cut-outs was far from elegant.

I look forward to the Venice Film Festival every year, but there were some dresses that did not hit the fashion mark. Harry Styles’s ex Taylor Russell opted for vintage, she chose a bridal gown from Chanel’s spring/summer collection back in 1993, but unfortunately, in my opinion, just didn’t create the right fashion buzz.

Glamorous Grosvenor House in London was the setting for the TRIC Awards 2024 as Bradley Walsh beat Ant and Dec to win the TV Personality Award for the first time. Pixie Lott was top of my worst dressed list, was not a fan of her white dress with matching white scarf, it looked like she had a sheet wrapped around her and I think the black boots looked a little harsh/not right for the summer weather.

