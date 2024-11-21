Who were the worst dressed stars at the CMA Awards 2024: Keith Urban failed to impress

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago

Keith Urban looked like he forgot he was going to an awards ceremony whilst Marcus King’s wife Briley King unfortunately resembled Big Bird from Sesame Street.

The 58th annual CMA Awards took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and as expected there were some big stars in attendance. Lainey Wilson, who was the show’s co-host, took home two awards, one for female vocalist of the year and music video of the year.

Other winners include Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the year, ‘White Horse’ by Chris Stapleton won Single of the Year and ‘Leather; by Cody Johnson took home Album of the year. Chris Stapleton also won Male vocalist of the year and Old Dominion won Vocal group of the year. Brooks & Dunn took home the award for Vocal duo of the year.

Charlie Worsham won Musician of the year, Megan Moroney was New artist of the year and the Musical video of the year was ‘Wildflower and Wild Horses’ by Lainey Wilson.

Now, I know it was all about the awards, but let’s talk about the outfits and believe me, there were some seriously bad ones. Keith Urban’s outfit was definitely not the worst but he or his stylist could have put in more outfit, it looked like he had forgotten he had an awards ceremony to attend.

As for Marcus King’s wife Briley King, all I could think about was Big Bird from Sesame Street when I saw her outfit. I am normally such a fan of sequins but Kelsea Ballerini’s dress was just so ill fitting. Kimberly Schlapman looked like she had stepped out in the eighties, again, not a good look.

Yes I know Megan Moroney was a winner on the night as she picked up the New Artist of the Year award but her dress was more 1980s prom queen and that is not a compliment!

1. Megan Moroney, winner of the New Artist of the Year award at the CMA Awards 2024

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims may like to attract attention but not necessarily for the right reasons. Oh dear! His glittering black poncho was unflattering and in my opinion, a poncho is always wrong!"

2. American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims at the CMA Music Awards 2024

Marcus King and his wife Briley King were all smiles at the CMA Awards 2024 but unfortunately her dress reminded me of Big Bird from Sesame Street

3. Marcus King and his wife Briley King at the CMA Awards 2024

Don't get me wrong, I love a bow, but unfotunately the combination of Kimberly Schlapman's big bow on her dress and her eighties style hair and makeup just looked far from stylish

4. Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town at the CMA Awards 2024

