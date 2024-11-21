The 58th annual CMA Awards took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and as expected there were some big stars in attendance. Lainey Wilson, who was the show’s co-host, took home two awards, one for female vocalist of the year and music video of the year.
Other winners include Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the year, ‘White Horse’ by Chris Stapleton won Single of the Year and ‘Leather; by Cody Johnson took home Album of the year. Chris Stapleton also won Male vocalist of the year and Old Dominion won Vocal group of the year. Brooks & Dunn took home the award for Vocal duo of the year.
Charlie Worsham won Musician of the year, Megan Moroney was New artist of the year and the Musical video of the year was ‘Wildflower and Wild Horses’ by Lainey Wilson.
Now, I know it was all about the awards, but let’s talk about the outfits and believe me, there were some seriously bad ones. Keith Urban’s outfit was definitely not the worst but he or his stylist could have put in more outfit, it looked like he had forgotten he had an awards ceremony to attend.
As for Marcus King’s wife Briley King, all I could think about was Big Bird from Sesame Street when I saw her outfit. I am normally such a fan of sequins but Kelsea Ballerini’s dress was just so ill fitting. Kimberly Schlapman looked like she had stepped out in the eighties, again, not a good look.
