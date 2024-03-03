The BRIT Awards 2024: The worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The Brit Awards returned on Saturday night (March 2) with the biggest talents in music showing up to celebrate the best of the British industry. The ceremony was hosted by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp and features performances from Dua Lipa, Kylie and more.

As expected, RAYE swept all the major categories including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Calvin Harris, Jungle and CASISDEAD also appeared on stage to accept the prestigious gong.

But it wasn't just the stage where stars looked to make a statement this year. On the red carpet, celebrities pulled out all the stops, but some caught the eye more than others.

Abbey Crouch's all-in-one animal print piece was certainly a throwback to Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much' moment but we feel it didn't quite hit the mark and that Crouch didn't go far enough to put her own creative spin on the fit.

Another celebrity that left us wanting more was Becky Hill, who donned a strappy black maxi-dress for the annual event. The Brits is known for its daring and one-of-a-kind outfits, but this simple number felt slightly underwhelming.

Mel C also appears on our worst dressed list for sporting an underwhelming piece. There's not much that saves the dull black two-piece suit, even the contrasting gold link belt is just... meh.

Television presenter and radio host Sian Welby wore a striking red ruffle dress in her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting her first child. Welby's co-ordinated fit definitely turned a few heads but the matching gloves, tights and red heels combo ultimately didn't stick the landing.

