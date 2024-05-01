Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you find yourself in the enviable position of jetting off to Spain in the near future, AND having a Zara wishlist, you should perhaps hold off making any purchases from the fashion retailer until you’re on the continent.

That’s because in the most recent instalment of The Martin Lewis Podcast on BBC Radio 5, the renowned financial expert delved into a savvy shopping strategy that could help Brits save money with their fashion purchases.

Lewis explained to listeners how Zara items in Spain are significantly cheaper compared to their counterparts in the UK, offering potential savings of up to 25%.

“Now remember that a euro is not worth as much as a pound,” Lewis said. “But the euro price is lower than the pound price even before you do the conversion.”

To capitalise on the price discrepancies, Lewis advised heading to the Zara website, setting your location to Spain, and switching the language to English. This way, you can research item prices yourself before you head off to the popular tourist destination.

“You can just do a cost comparison to the UK,” he added. “So if you are planning on going to Spain at some point this summer, take a big suitcase with you and buy all the Zara stuff.”

Martin conducted a firsthand price comparison test, and revealed that there are genuine savings to be found. For instance, a men’s linen suit blazer priced at £109 in the UK is listed at €89.95 in Spain, roughly translating to £80 after conversion - a reduction of over £30.

Similarly, a women’s floral print dress, priced at £119 in the UK, can be acquired for approximately £88 in Spain after conversion from its €100 price tag.

And a leather bag valued at £179 in the UK is tagged at €159 in Spain, while men’s straight leg jeans, costing £36 in the UK, are a mere €26 in Spain.

“Basically, the quick tip is if you have a holiday booked this summer to Spain or Portugal and you tend to shop at Zara, I’d hold off buying in the UK and wait until you get there because it will be a lot cheaper, as long as you have the space in your luggage to bring it back,” Lewis said.

Zara's pricing strategy is likely to be influenced by various factors, including the fact that the company is headquartered in Spain. Because of this, Zara may have lower production and distribution costs within the country compared to other regions.

The competitive landscape in Spain and Portugal might also differ from other regions, and so Zara might adjust its pricing to remain competitive within its home market, which could result in lower prices compared to markets with stronger competition.