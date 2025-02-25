Escape to fforest's Hill Shac in West Wales for quirky stay and a unique spa adventure with stunning scenery and heaps of relaxation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something about West Wales - its rolling green hills, hidden woodlands, and breathtaking coastlines - that keeps visitors like us coming back year after year. And after our recent stay at fforest Farm’s Hill Shacs, with their winter spa experience, we totally get why.

Picture this: misty hills stretching for miles, no distractions, and that unbeatable feeling of being completely off-grid. With two adults, three kids, and a desperate need for a reset, we packed up the car and made our way to fforest - a glamping farm near Cardigan - for a weekend filled with nature, spa sessions, and old-school quality time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three Hill Shacs are a quirky, cosy and joyful stay overlooking breathtaking views of the Welsh countryside | Emma Walker

Phones? Off. YouTube? Nope. TV? Not a chance. Instead, we spent our evenings playing board games, chasing the kids through open fields, and soaking in the peace of the West Wales countryside.

fforest Farm is nestled just outside the tiny Welsh village of Cilgerran, tucked away near the Welsh Wildlife Centre. Our home for the weekend? One of the newly upgraded Hill Shacs - and let me tell you, it was an absolute dream.

fforest farm in Pembrokeshire, Wales hosts weddings, festivals, and other events. | Fforest farm

These quirky, cleverly designed cabins are a perfect mix of cosy and practical - ideal for families or larger groups. Here’s what made them special:

Two separate cabin ‘suites’ – One for the adults, one for the kids, each with two bedrooms, an indoor toilet, and an outdoor shower. A shared indoor space – The communal kitchen, dining, and living area was warm, stylish, and perfect for gathering together. Fully kitted out – No need to bring bedding, towels, or even power adapters. Everything’s sorted for you. Dog-friendly – Because let’s be honest, it’s not an adventure without your four-legged family members!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is sprinkled with fairy lights, walking pathways and cosy corners - there is a real sense of calm as soon as you get onto the site.

And then there were the views - rolling hills, endless sky, and the perfect spot to sip a cuppa by the fire. We could have stayed put all weekend, but the Winter Nature Spa was calling…

Yes, it’s outdoors. Yes, it’s chilly. But trust me, that’s what makes it so incredible. Sauna, hot tub, cold plunge - it’s the ultimate reset.

Here’s what we loved:

Cedar barrel sauna – Steamy, fragrant, and the best way to warm up while gazing out at nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot tub, cold plunge and relaxation space at the nature spa | Emma Walker

Wood-fired hot tub – Soaking in piping-hot water with winter air swirling around? Bliss.

Cold plunge tub – Okay, we were sceptical… but the rush of energy after? Unreal.

Spa lounge with herbal tea – Because every great spa day needs a cosy wind-down session.

For an extra treat, you can book a massage in the indoor spa space. Meanwhile, the kids had a blast at Felinwnt Playbarn, an indoor soft play area nearby. Everyone was happy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty of the nature spa | fforest

fforest might feel like a peaceful retreat, but it’s perfectly placed for little adventures.

Some of our highlights:

Mwnt Bay – A National Trust beach with golden sands, dramatic cliffs, and (if you’re brave) an icy paddle in the sea.

Mwnt Bay | Emma Walker

Welsh Wildlife Centre & Teifi Marshes – A dream for nature lovers, with boardwalk trails, birdwatching huts, and open space for kids to roam free. Pen Y Bryn Arms – A classic countryside pub just down the road from Fforest Farm, perfect for a drink by the roaring fire. Albion Aberteifi – Fforest’s sister hotel in Cardigan, serving up coffee and cakes by day, and cocktails by candlelight in the evening.

Albion Aberteifi in Cardigan | fforest

Albion Aberteifi was named ‘The Best Place to Stay in Wales 2023’ by The Times & The Sunday Times. The rooms ooze character, with reclaimed wood walls, Welsh wool blankets, and river views. Downstairs, you’ll find a bar that transitions seamlessly from coffee spot by day to cocktail haven by night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian and James Tucker own and run fforest Farm in Wales. The couple are a family-run business that also operates fforest Coast and other venues in Cardigan. They previously worked in textiles and illustration in London's Shoreditch. They moved to West Wales and purchased Fforest in 2005, a sentimental project in the village where Sian’s parents were living and where their four children had spent many summers.

Would we return to fforest and what are the costs?

In a heartbeat. fforest is one of those rare places where you can truly switch off. Whether you’re soaking in a hot tub under the stars, exploring the wild Welsh coast, or just curling up in a Hill Shac with a book and a cup of tea, it’s the perfect escape.

Views from the Hill Shac | Emma Walker

If you’re craving a reset, a recharge, or just an excuse to sit in a sauna while the winter wind howls outside, this is the place to do it.

The team also hosts wedding, feasts, yoga retreats and family events at fforest farm - keep an eye out for these on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside one of the three Hill Shacs | Emma Walker

While we stayed in the Hill Shac, there are other options including the famous Domes to the restored Georgian farmhouse. Our stay for three nights in February including the winter spa experience, which would have slept 8 people, cost £800.

To find out more and the various accommodations/prices visit the website here. Prices vary between accommodation type and whether on or off peak.

What you get is an idyllic visit back to nature with the simplistic beauty of being faced with the wonder of the beauty right here in the UK.

Cilgerran, Cardigan SA43 2TB Wales