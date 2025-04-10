Finding your first Saturday job: A guide for young people

Natalie Ellis, HR Consultant and Founder at Rebox HR

Finding your first job as a young person can be both exciting and daunting. Saturday jobs have long been a rite of passage for teens across the UK, offering not just pocket money but valuable life skills. If you're looking to enter the world of work, here's how to get started.

Where to Begin Your Search

Knowing where to start can be really confusing with so many recruitment methods available today. Once you've got your CV polished, consider these avenues:

Job sites like Indeed or Reed are brilliant for finding local opportunities, but don't discount traditional methods too. Local newspapers and community notice boards often advertise positions that aren't listed online. Social media platforms, especially local community groups on Facebook, can be goldmines for job postings.

Don't forget to check shop windows and local businesses – many smaller establishments still prefer the personal touch of a walk-in application. Your school or college's careers service may also have connections with local employers looking specifically for young workers.

Being Proactive Gets Results

Some of the best interviews that I have had with young people are the ones that are truly motivated. Being proactive rather than just responding to job adverts can set you apart from other applicants.

Consider putting on your brave face and attending local networking events where business owners gather. It might feel intimidating at first, but remember that about 80% of jobs are never formally advertised. These personal connections can lead to opportunities you'd never find online.

Don't be shy about dropping off your CV at local shops, cafés, and businesses. Managers appreciate seeing initiative and it gives them a chance to put a face to your application.

Volunteering is another brilliant way to gain experience and make connections while demonstrating your work ethic.

For the digitally savvy, creating a LinkedIn profile can help you network professionally, even at a young age. It shows employers you're serious about your future career path.

Make Your Application Stand Out

With competition for Saturday jobs often fierce, you need to make your application memorable:

Tailor your CV and cover letter for each position rather than sending generic applications. Even with limited experience, highlight transferable skills from school projects, sports teams, or hobby groups. Show genuine enthusiasm and a willingness to learn – employers often value attitude over experience for entry-level positions.

Getting references from teachers or club leaders can strengthen your application, as can developing new skills through online courses or workshops that relate to your target roles.

Remember, landing your first job might take time and persistence, but the skills and confidence you'll gain are invaluable for your future. Good luck with your search – that perfect Saturday job is out there waiting for you!