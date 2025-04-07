Five red flags your partner might be cheating as searches soar 133%

Mobile phones can reveal the top five signs your partner is cheating.

Google trends data show searches for ‘catch cheater’ is up 133% in the past month with triggers around Valentine’s Day raising suspicions of infidelity. Countless social media and dating apps mean cheating is more common than ever, with a recent survey revealing that a whopping 39% of people admit to being cheated on whilst in a relationship.

Speaking to Techoreport, former police detective and body language expert Darren Stanton reveals the five tell-tale signs if someone is cheating in a relationship:

“Generally in a relationship you develop over time and it's an almost telepathic connection so the slightest change the slightest deviation from the norm is noticeable.

1: Changes in pattern of behaviour is the number one red flag, one or two changes in behaviour are not really significant, we are looking for six or seven consistent changes to their normal actions.

2: Phones are such a big part of our lives and a reluctance to leave your mobile phone out unattended or allowing your partner to look at your phone is a flag. Someone placing their phone face down on a table or surface is another flag, people do this so if an innocuous text pops up no one can see it.

3: If someone is having an affair, they are running two lives, they are having to juggle and that takes a lot of conscious effort. You have to have a very good memory because you have two lives on the go. If the other person changes their normal behaviour and can no longer do the usual things like date nights, anniversaries, family events, look for reluctance or changes in what used to be the norm.

4: Changes on social media can be significant, if they are someone who usually posts everything on instagram and they suddenly stop, it could be because they want to become invisible and draw less attention. They want to seem out of the loop to reduce their chance of being caught out.

5: If someone is suddenly buying clothes and making a lot more effort in their appearance, wearing more aftershave and taking more pride in their appearance can be a red flag.