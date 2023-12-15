Lee Parkinson, who works in a school and is known as Mr P online, said: 'If you are going to give your child's teacher a present, don't let it be one of these' in the TikTok video he recorded with his brother Adam

The two Mr P's have been laughing on a TikTok video at some of the most unusual presents teachers have told them they have been given from their students - including a grave pot and underwear. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Tis the season for giving gifts, and for many parents and carers this includes giving a present to their child's teacher.

It's always something of a dilemma to decide what present to give to gift recipients, and teachers are no exception to this. In fact, it can be particularly hard to buy a gift for a teacher as parents and carers don't usually know them personally, so for that reason many tend to stick to traditional gifts which can be universally enjoyed. Examples include chocolate, alcohol, mugs and bath and skincare products, which are considered to be safe options.

But, not everyone goes for the safe option - as revealed in one particularly funny TikTok video. The video, which has been created by two brothers who both work in schools, is captioned: "We never expect gifts, some of these though are too funny", accompanied by a laughing face emoji. In the video Lee and Adam Parkinson, who are both known as Mr P, are recording an episode of their podcast, Two Peas in a Pod(cast). In the episode, they have invited their listeners who are teachers to let them know what the strangest Christmas gift they've ever received from a student is.

The video begins with one of the brothers, Lee, stating that "teachers never expect presents", he then says "but if you are going to give a present, don't let it be one of these". He then reads out some of the messages they have been sent, and let's just say they are shocking, but hilarious.

Reading the messages from various listeners, he continues: "I've had quite a few but the best one has got to be a grave pot complete with plastic flowers and 'in loving memory' across the front. Didn't know whether to laugh or cry." Giggling, his younger sibling Adam said: "You'd be watching your back, wouldn't you?"

Moving on, Lee read another response. "I normally get hairspray, shampoo, conditioner and bobbles", this person said. No major issue, until they said they are a bald man. The next message came from a female teacher who was perplexed when she was given, a cup emblazoned with the words 'world's greatest uncle', adding "I'm no relation to the person who gave it to me".

Next came a warning tale about accepting homemade presents. The story, from another contributor began "I had a lovely homemade card, which I love and it means more than anything . . . but the collection of dried stuck on bogies, that the child even mentioned and was proud of, did initate an involuntary gag reflex."