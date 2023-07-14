Here’s everything you need to know about Flying Ant Day including why ants fly, when they appear and why it differs around the country

Every summer, there seems to come a moment when the floor is crawling with winged ants. Almost overnight, the air becomes full of them and we find ourselves trying to duck them as they come at us in their droves.

These are known as ‘flying ants’ and people are counting down the days until ‘flying ant day’. However, flying ant day is just a myth. It’s more of a season, with flying ants appearing in different parts of the country any time between June and September.

‘Flying ant day’ was always used at different times around the country. This is because local weather is crucial for the co-ordination of swarming activity. If it’s hot and humid in the south, but raining in the north, they will appear in one area and not the other.

However, the conditions have to be just right. For a swarm of ants to occur, the weather needs to be hot and humid - which is extremely common in the UK during the summer - and they’re most prevalent during July and August.

Flying ants also tend to fly earlier in urban areas than rural areas. This is probably because temperatures are generally warmer in urban environments, known as the urban heat island effect.

Unlike other insects, there’s never just one or two of them. There’s two reasons they always travel in big groups. One is to protect themselves from predators and the other is to increase the chances of finding a mate.

Ants fly because they need to start a new colony and flying enables the queen to do this. She will need to meet with a male mate from a different colony to start their own. The only thing they’re interested in is finding a mate.

A picture shows the court covered in flying ants as Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky plays against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships