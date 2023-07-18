Your standard brew might not break the bank - but these types of tea cost eyewatering sums

Sitting down and treating yourself to a cup of tea is one of life's greatest pleasures.

It is a drink that is beloved around the globe from the UK to India, China, Taiwan and Japan. But while you wouldn't normally consider the price when fishing out a bag from your kitchen cupboards, there are a few types of tea that would significantly strain your bank account!

From oolong that is only picked under a full moon to leaves that are grown in complete shade or high in the mountains. They offer unique flavours, aromas and properties but come with the price tag to match.

Here are 10 of the most expensive teas in the world - and how much they cost:

1 . Tienchi Flower Tea This tea is from China and is said to calm emotions and help with sleeping. It is cultivated from the flowers of Panax Notoginseng which take years to grow. It can cost around $170 per kg

2 . Gao Shan Tea Also known as high-mountain tea, it is grown in the mountains of central Taiwan. The tea is known as its sweet, milky flavour and floral aromas. It can cost as much as $250 per kg

3 . Gyokuro Translating to jewel dew, this green tea is unique due to being grown in the shade. It is one of the highest grades of tea in Japan and costs $600 per kg

4 . Makaibari Silver tips Imperial tea Only plucked under a full moon by specially trained pickers, this tea is from India. It is a type of Oolong and it can fetch as much as $1,850 per kg

Next Page Page 1 of 3