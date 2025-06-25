15 Years of flavour and community spirit at COSMO Wolverhampton

Mayor Craig Collingswood praised COSMO Wolves for its community impact and celebrated branch Kan Koo’s national recognition and MBE honour

A Wolverhampton restaurant known for serving up dishes from every corner of the globe has marked a major milestone – 15 years of success – with generous donations to a local charity.

COSMO Wolverhampton, based on Bentley Bridge Way, has been bringing international flavours to the city since 2009. To celebrate its 15th birthday, the world banqueting restaurant held a special charity raffle, raising £1320 for two incredible causes: The Mayor of Wolverhampton’s charitable fund and Wednesfield in Bloom.

Over the past 15 years, COSMO Wolverhampton has cemented its place as a firm favourite in the city – not just for its wide-ranging menu, but also for its community spirit.

On the day, local dignitaries including the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Craig Collingswood and Christy Gu, COO of Wolves, joined loyal customers, suppliers and partners for a vibrant celebration featuring a traditional lion dance, a live jazz singer, an exciting raffle, and a world-inspired banquet with exclusive event-only dishes.

Attendees were treated to a captivating traditional lion dance performance.

Director of COSMO Group, Kan Koo said: "Reaching 15 years is a huge achievement – especially in such a challenging time for hospitality. Through Brexit, a global pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis, we’ve remained strong thanks to the loyalty of our customers and the hard work of our team.

"We’re proud to be raising funds for two fantastic causes – the Mayor’s Charitable Fund, which supports a range of local initiatives and Wednesfield in Bloom, a community-led effort to keep the area vibrant and beautiful.

"Here’s to the next 15 years of global flavours, local pride, and even more good times at COSMO Wolverhampton."

Mr Koo, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to hospitality in the King’s New Year Honours List, was invited to Windsor Castle earlier this year where he received the honour from His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales.

From left to right: Adam Gregory - COSMO Group Managing Director, Kan Koo - Director of COSMO Group, Councillor Craig Collingswood - Mayor of Wolverhampton and Christy Gu - COO Wolves Football Club

A respected leader in the industry, Kan has played a key role in COSMO’s national success and was named Business Leader of the Year at the Signature Awards in 2023. Under his leadership, COSMO has won multiple national accolades – including a DEIB Award in 2024 – and has consistently been rated one of the UK’s most-loved dining brands.

Mayor Craig Collingswood spoke at the event, he said: “COSMO Wolves has proudly served more than two and a half million dishes since opening, created countless jobs and contributed to the vibrancy of our local shopping centre and community.

“This branch of COSMO, is more than a restaurant – it’s a gathering place, a second home. A place where families celebrate, friends reconnect cultures are shared - plate by plate.

“From opening day to today, Kan has led this branch with passion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence. It’s no surprise that this was recognised nationally when he was named Business Person of the Year 2023 at the London Hilton. And again, when he received the Diversity Inclusion Award in Birmingham in April 2024.

“And as if that wasn’t enough, on December 31st, his name appeared on the New Year Honours list and in May 2025 he was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the hospitality industry, presented by none other than His Royal Highness Prince William himself at Windsor Castle.

“Not only a moment of pride for him but for all of us as well.”