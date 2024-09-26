1 . Golden Chippy, London

Golden Chippy, which is located on Greenwich High Road, London is one of the highest rated fish and chip shops in the capital, which has established itself as a tourist spot for visitors. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A fantastic chippy! With the added bonus of being able to sit and have a meal as a family. Staff are lovely. Presentation is spot on and food is 5*. The best bit... well priced.” | Google-Mark