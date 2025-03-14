43% of Brits are not eating breakfast each morning – why are we skipping the most important meal of the day?

43% of people across the UK regularly skip breakfast missing out on key nutrients needed to fuel the body

New research has revealed 43% of Brits are not eating breakfast regularly, with over a third (36%) unaware of the nutritional benefits it can offer for overall wellbeing.

Over a third (36%) of Brits believing it’s unnecessary and almost half (49%) say they do not have time, with 40% replacing it with a cup of coffee

Recent studies have shown those who don’t eat breakfast are more likely to suffer from frailty and a decline in cognitive performance at school and work

Award-winning nutritionist Dr Emma Derbyshire shares quick, easy ways to consume a nutritional breakfast

New research has revealed 43% of Brits are not eating breakfast regularly, with over a third (36%) unaware of the nutritional benefits it can offer for overall wellbeing.The latest findings reveal that time-strapped Brits struggle to fit breakfast into their busy mornings, with half (49%) of those surveyed saying they don’t have time to eat before work or the school run. As a result, 40% of people across the UK admit to replacing a nutritious breakfast with just a cup of coffee, which is taking its toll on energy levels. Nearly half (49%) of those surveyed reported feeling more tired and sluggish in the morning when skipping breakfast, due to a lack of essential nutrients consumed needed to fuel the body, including vitamin C, folate, calcium, and iron.

A scientific study has revealed a significant correlation between skipping breakfast and impaired cognitive performance in both adults and children. The research also highlights the impact on older adults, contributing to frailty, and the loss of bodily reserves and functionality. Additionally, low breakfast consumption has been associated with more serious cognitive issues, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Worryingly, nearly half of UK consumers (48%) admit to being unsure about the essential vitamins and minerals needed for a healthy start to the day, with the same percentage (48%) feeling overwhelmed by the conflicting advice surrounding what constitutes a nutritious breakfast.

Award-winning nutritionist and health writer Dr Emma Derbyshire said: “A nutritious breakfast is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, but today’s non-stop daily routines mean many are forgoing the most important meal of the day. Breakfast is crucial for fuelling the brain, helping to boost focus and energy levels throughout the day, and reducing the likelihood of feeling sluggish or reaching for unhealthy snacks later in the evening.

“My advice is to find quick and easy ways to incorporate a nutritious breakfast into your morning routines and stick with it:

Swap your cappuccino for a glass of orange juice: Ditch the coffee and kickstart your day with a refreshing glass of orange juice. One small glass (150 ml) of orange juice packs over 80% of your daily vitamin C targets, giving you a hydrating immunity-boost with a touch of folate for healthy cell growth.

Ditch the coffee and kickstart your day with a refreshing glass of orange juice. One small glass (150 ml) of orange juice packs over 80% of your daily vitamin C targets, giving you a hydrating immunity-boost with a touch of folate for healthy cell growth. Prep overnight oats the night before: Make mornings easier by prepping overnight oats the evening before. This grab-and-go, nutrient-packed breakfast helps digestion and your overall gut health. By mixing up the toppings to a variety of nuts, seeds, and fruit, you’ll easily reach your 30 a-week.

Make mornings easier by prepping overnight oats the evening before. This grab-and-go, nutrient-packed breakfast helps digestion and your overall gut health. By mixing up the toppings to a variety of nuts, seeds, and fruit, you’ll easily reach your 30 a-week. Mix berries with Greek yogurt: Power up your breakfast with a delicious combination of berries and Greek yogurt. It’s packed with protein, antioxidants, and essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and vitamin B12 – a tasty way to fuel your day and keep your gut happy.

Power up your breakfast with a delicious combination of berries and Greek yogurt. It’s packed with protein, antioxidants, and essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and vitamin B12 – a tasty way to fuel your day and keep your gut happy. Go for wholegrain cereal or toast: Keep it simple with a bowl of wholegrain cereal or a slice of toast. It’s a high-fibre, energy-boosting breakfast that supports your digestion and provides B vitamins to help turn your food into fuel. Perfect for a steady start to the day.

“Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast doesn’t have to be time consuming or expensive – but is pivotal in setting the foundations for a day of sustained energy, optimal health, and enhanced well-being."