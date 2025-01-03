50% off mains across Marco Pierre White Restaurants estate

Roasted Cod with Lentils & Pancetta now available at selected Marco Pierre White Restaurants at 50 per cent off

Diners looking to enjoy a meal out in January 2025 can head to any one of Marco Pierre White’s UK-based restaurants, where they can tuck into a main course for half the price.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available at the famed chef’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill, New York Italian and Chophouse venues anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned chef and restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50% of the normal price.

Including all main courses*, it means anyone who wants to go out for a celebration, date night or just to enjoy a meal out, can do so knowing it will be superb value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Everett, executive head chef for the group and who worked with Pierre White when he attained two of his Michelin stars at his famous Harveys restaurant said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.

King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata now available at selected Marco Pierre White restaurants at 50 per cent off

“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from.

“Depending on which restaurant you visit dishes include Roast Chicken à la Forestière, Roast Rump of Lamb à la Dijonnaise, Escalope of Salmon ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, Mixed Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli, Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese and Grilled Sea Trout Alla Sicilian.

“On the seasonal specials there’s also Roast Cod with Lentils & Pancetta, Simpson’s Cottage Pie, Pea & Shallot Ravioli, Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Aubergine Parmigiana and a King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes our signature and classic options.

Simpson's Cottage Pie now available across selected Marco Pierre White restaurants at 50 per cent off.

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with his ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining and this offer makes it even more attractive.”

* Available on all main and large plate courses; not available on sharing steaks; offer may vary from site-to-site; offer not available at London Steakhouse Company

For more information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/