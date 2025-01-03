50% off mains across Marco Pierre White Restaurants estate
Available at the famed chef’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill, New York Italian and Chophouse venues anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned chef and restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50% of the normal price.
Including all main courses*, it means anyone who wants to go out for a celebration, date night or just to enjoy a meal out, can do so knowing it will be superb value for money.
Jason Everett, executive head chef for the group and who worked with Pierre White when he attained two of his Michelin stars at his famous Harveys restaurant said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.
“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from.
“Depending on which restaurant you visit dishes include Roast Chicken à la Forestière, Roast Rump of Lamb à la Dijonnaise, Escalope of Salmon ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, Mixed Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli, Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese and Grilled Sea Trout Alla Sicilian.
“On the seasonal specials there’s also Roast Cod with Lentils & Pancetta, Simpson’s Cottage Pie, Pea & Shallot Ravioli, Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Aubergine Parmigiana and a King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.
“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes our signature and classic options.
“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with his ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining and this offer makes it even more attractive.”
* Available on all main and large plate courses; not available on sharing steaks; offer may vary from site-to-site; offer not available at London Steakhouse Company
For more information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/