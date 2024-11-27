75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world by La Liste

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

27th Nov 2024, 12:08pm

These are the restaurants with La Liste’s stamp of approval 🍴
  • La Liste has unveiled its top 1000 restaurants across the world
  • 75 restaurants based in the UK made the list
  • Areas include London, Scotland, York and more

Prestigious restaurant guide La Liste has unveiled its list of the top 1000 restaurants for 2025, with 75 UK restaurants included.

La Liste is a French-owned guide which seeks out the best restaurants across the world to determine the best of the hospitality industry.

75 UK restaurants feature in the top 1000 list, in areas including London, York, Edinburgh and more.

75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world (Photo: Adobe Stock)75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world (Photo: Adobe Stock)
75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

Here is every UK restaurant included in La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants list.

  1. LEnclume by Simon Rogan, Grange-over-Sands
  2. Core by Clare Smyth, London
  3. The Ritz Restaurant, London
  4. Ynyshir, Powys
  5. Moor Hall, Ormskirk
  6. Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
  7. Belmond Le Manoir aux QuatSaisons, Oxford
  8. Helene Darroze at The Connaught, London
  9. The Clove Club, London
  10. The Fat Duck, Bray
  11. Gordon Ramsay, London
  12. Sushi Kanesaka, London
  13. Waterside Inn, Maidenhead
  14. Lympstone Manor, Exmouth
  15. Midsummer House, Cambridge
  16. The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
  17. Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London
  18. The Araki, London
  19. Sat Bains, Nottingham
  20. Story, London
  21. Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
  22. Cornus, London
  23. Kol, London
  24. Edinbane Lodge, Edinbane
  25. Myse, York
  26. The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Malmesbury
  27. Hambleton Hall, Oakham
  28. Osip, Bruton
  29. Allium Askham Hall, Penrith
  30. Andrew Fairlie, Auchterader
  31. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
  32. Northcote, Blackburn
  33. Annwn, Kilgetty
  34. Endo at the Rotunda, London
  35. Morston Hall, Holt
  36. Outlaws New Road, Port Issac
  37. Paul Ainsworth at Number 6, Padstow
  38. Pine, Newcastle upon Tyne
  39. Sketch The Lecture Room and Library, London
  40. The Forest Side, Ambleside
  41. A. Wong, London
  42. The Black Swan at Oldstead, York
  43. The Sportsman, Whitstable
  44. La Dame de Pic London, London
  45. House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
  46. Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
  47. The Latymer, Bagshot
  48. The Whitebrook, Monmouth
  49. Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal, London
  50. Muse, London
  51. OX (NI), Belfast
  52. The Old Stamp House, Ambleside
  53. Trivet, London
  54. Da Terra, London
  55. Kitchen Table, London
  56. Sosban and the old Butchers, Menai Bridge
  57. The Five Fields, London
  58. Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
  59. Ikoyi, London
  60. Hjem, Hexham
  61. Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
  62. The Angel at Hetton, Skipton
  63. The Kitchin, Edinburgh
  64. The Ledbury, London
  65. Dinner by Heston Bluementhal, London
  66. Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside
  67. Martin Wishart, Edinburgh
  68. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
  69. The Peat Inn, Cupar
  70. Inver, Cairndow
  71. Ormer Mayfair, London
  72. Home by James Sommerin, Penarth
  73. Number One at The Balmoral, Edinburgh
  74. Gymkhana, London
  75. Cail Bruich, Glasgow

To view La Liste’s full list of the top 1000 restaurants in the world, please visit the La Liste website.

