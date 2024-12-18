75% of young people will skip alcohol this Christmas - 5 friendly alternatives

Nearly 80% of 18-25-year-olds are planning to have a 'Dry Christmas' this year, reflecting a broader trend towards more mindful drinking, suggesting that younger people are prioritising healthier lifestyles and making conscious choices around alcohol, especially during the festive season.

Cocktail-making experts at Quick Whip share simple, non-alcoholic Christmas cocktail alternatives for those looking to indulge in a healthier and festive way.

Non-alcoholic mulled wine

"Traditionally known as mulled wine, this classic winter drink can be made just as festive without alcohol. Use a mix of dark red juices like cranberry and pomegranate, simmered with warming spices such as cinnamon and cloves. Add orange slices for extra flavour, and serve it hot with a cinnamon stick garnish for a cosy Christmas treat."

Holiday mocktail

"This non-alcoholic twist on a festive cocktail combines cranberry juice, ginger beer, and sparkling cider over ice. Garnish with a slice of lime for a refreshing and vibrant drink that's perfect for social gatherings."

Non-alcoholic glögg

"Glögg is traditionally a Scandinavian mulled wine, but the non-alcoholic version is just as warming and fragrant. Heat pomegranate and cranberry juice with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and ginger to create a comforting beverage. Serve it with a cinnamon stick for a drink that feels like Christmas in a cup."

Non-alcoholic buttered rum

"Inspired by buttered rum, this drink is a rich and indulgent alcohol-free alternative. Warm cream soda with butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg for a sweet and comforting drink. Serve it hot with a star anise garnish for a little festive flair."

Cider Mule - inspired by the Moscow Mule

"Based on the classic Moscow Mule, the Cider Mule is a crisp and refreshing alcohol-free option. Boil apple cider with fresh ginger, lemon peel, and honey to enhance the flavour, then refrigerate it until ready to serve.

"Add a splash of soda, ice, and garnish with sliced apple or candied ginger for a delightful festive twist."

Benefits

"These non-alcoholic alternatives offer a healthier, hangover-friendly way to enjoy the festive season, allowing people to indulge in delicious, seasonal flavours without the negative effects of alcohol.

"With so many enjoyable options, it's easier than ever to stay refreshed throughout the holidays, all while making conscious choices for a healthier lifestyle."