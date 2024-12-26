Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many households have plenty of leftover food after Christmas Day

From Broth to Bubble and Squeak - you can make delicious meals with leftovers

All ingredients can be used including meats, vegetables and cheeses

The dinner is an absolute highlight of Christmas Day, and there is plenty of planning and preparation ahead of the big day.

When we hit the shops for all of the ingredients for our festive feasts, we may find ourselves over buying to ensure that there is enough food for everyone to have a filling meal.

Due to this though, we usually find that we have so much food left over from Christmas Day.

Rather than let the food sit in the fridge until it expires, you can make some inventive dishes to keep you going until the New Year.

Here is a list of some amazing meals you can make from Christmas leftovers.

Christmas Broth

You can make a warming, comforting meal of Christmas Broth by using most of the leftover ingredients from Christmas dinner including meats and vegetables.

All you need to do is chop the ingredients and chuck it into a saucepan, with the addition of turkey stock.

Turkey and Cranberry Sandwiches

For a festive lunch, a turkey and cranberry sandwich will go down a treat. This is probably the easiest to make, and can be enjoyed cold or hot.

Turkey Stew

Similar to a Christmas Broth, a Turkey Stew will be an easy, yet incredibly filling and delicious meal to make. For a unique recipe on Turkey Stew which includes dumplings, head to Jamie Oliver’s website.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese

A cheese board is an excellent addition to a Christmas dinner for those who prefer cheese over the sweet stuff for dessert. But if you have any cheese left over, you can melt it down and add it to pasta for festive, unique Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

Omelettes

An eggy omelette is a delicious breakfast or lunch option, and you can make it even more exciting by adding ingredients from Christmas leftovers, including meat, cheese and vegetables.

Christmas Leftover Pie

You can use most of the Christmas dinner ingredients to make a pie. Paul Hollywood has a full recipe you can follow, which can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Bubble and Squeak

Bubble and Squeak is a classic Christmas dinner leftover recipe. It involves ‘mashing’ together potatoes, sprouts and cabbage. For extra flavour, you can add bacon rashers, garlic, onions and more. Follow the BBC Good Food recipe here.

Baby Food Christmas Dinner

As we all know, small babies can’t enjoy a Christmas dinner until they are eating solid foods. However, you can actually blend Christmas dinner ingredients together to make baby food. Ella’s Kitchen has a recipe you can follow, which includes the use of its pouches.

