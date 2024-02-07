Pizza lovers rejoice, it's National Pizza Day on Friday (February 9), and the best way to celebrate is - of course - by eating pizza.

Whether you like your pizza loaded with cheese, vegetables or meat, prefer deep pan or thin crust, or eat it with your hands or knife and fork, many people agree that pizza is a perfect meal choice for any day of the week. It's no wonder that it's got an annual day dedicated especially to it.

So, if you are going to indulge your love for this Italian classic to mark the annual day of celebration, the question is where are you going to go to get it? There are, of course, lots of chain restaurants that you could go to, but there are also many independent eateries across the UK which offer fresh, delicious pizza as part of their menu.

These are venues where you can enjoy pizzas with unique toppings, as well as all the usual popular choices, and some limited edition choices. Click through our gallery below to see some of the best pizza restaurants in the UK.

1 . Paesano Pizza, Glasgow Paesano Pizza has held its spot as the greatest pizza of all time in Glasgow for years now, according to our sister title GlasgowWorld, because you just can't beat Neapolitan wood-fired pizza. Photo by Paesano Pizza.

2 . Kirkstall Brewery Taproom, Leeds Much-loved Leeds institution Kirkstall Brewery has put Marmite on a pizza - and it's a winner according to our sister title the Yorkhire Evening Post. The pizza is called the ‘Marmite Rarebit’. Atop a gorgeously fluffy dough, there are three cheeses: Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Red Leicester and Gran Moravia Parmesan. More than generous. There’s black pepper and chives, too. The reviewer said: "The intensely rich and savoury bechamel, made from the brewery’s Virtuous IPA spiked with a dollop of the sharp and definite Marmite, was divine." Photo by Yorkshire Evening Post. Photo: YEP

3 . Crazy Pedros, Manchester Crazy Pedro’s is the home of the weird pizza, according to our sister title ManchesterWorld, with previous offerings that have included a chippy tea pizza and Sweden-inspired pizza with meatballs and lingonberry. Some of the weirder toppings on the menu currently include their “world famous hot dog pizza,” which comes with frankfurter hot dog pieces, crispy onions, mustard and ketchup, or the “Mac Daddy,” which has mini hamburgers, cheese, mac sauce, gherkins and lettuce. Photo by Crazy Pedros/Instagram. Photo: Crazy Pedros/Instagram