A Fresh New Look for Two Magpies’ Woodbridge Cafe

Two Magpies Woodbridge

Artisanal bakery and cafe group, Two Magpies, has given its Woodbridge site a brand new look with a £60,000 refurbishment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Magpies Woodbridge opened in 2022 and was the seventh site under the Two Magpies brand since the company was founded in 2012. Now, after three years, it has undergone a refurbishment that brings it in line with other sites in the group, which now totals ten.

Two Magpies Bakery in Woodbridge has been a popular addition to the town, expertly meeting the demand from residents and visitors to the town for high quality cakes and bakes. “We are excited to be welcoming customers back to our newly refurbished Woodbridge cafe. Whilst our focus in recent years has been on expanding the Two Magpies brand and the number of sites, we also want to ensure that our existing outlets are given the same attention. The investment in our Woodbridge site means that we can update it to the same standard as our newer bakery/cafes and retain continuity across the brand,” explains Yasmin Wyatt, Two Magpies’ Operations Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works were completed over a week period at the end of June, reopening on Friday 27th June. “It’s important for us to make sure we give the best customer experience in all our cafes, which is why we embarked on this refurbishment,” continues Yasmin. “The cafe now has new flooring, updated seating and panelling on the walls to make it look like some of our newer sites. We have also refreshed the look of the interior with a repaint and had a general tidy up. We hope our regular customers are pleased with the new look.”

Two Magpies Woodbridge

The Two Magpies cafe and bakery in Woodbridge is open from 8am to 5pm, 7 days a week, offering a full menu for up to 50 covers and an extensive range of takeaway baked goods.

Two Magpies Group boasts ten bakery/cafes across Suffolk and Norfolk, including Norwich, Blakeney, Holt, Woodbridge, Wells-next-the-Sea, Beccles, Aldeburgh, Darsham, Framlingham and Southwold.

For more information on Two Magpies Group please visit https://twomagpiesbakery.co.uk/